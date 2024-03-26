Thoughts on an environmental study for the port's ship channel? Here's how to share them.

A study on how ship channel dredging may impact the environment – and suggestions on how potential environmental impacts may be mitigated – is up for public review.

The comment period on the 433-page environmental impact statement, posted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will remain open until April 21, a notice posted by the federal agency shows.

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s proposal, in part, calls for lengthening the channel.

Sea Bay, an oil tanker from Hong Kong, navigates through Corpus Christi Bay and heads toward the Port of Corpus Christi on Oct. 19, 2022, in San Patricio County, Texas.

Plans would see a section of the current ship channel, from an area near Port Aransas and Harbor Island, extend its endpoint further east into the gulf waters by about 5.5 miles, according to the news release announcing the launch of the public comment period.

The document shows that the project would also increase the depth of an existing 54-feet-deep section of the ship channel, also near Port Aransas.

Under the proposal, that section would see an additional 40% drop, bringing its depth to 77 feet, the document states.

Port officials have said the intent of the project would be to facilitate passage of larger ships.

To make public comment:

By email: SWG201900067@usace.army.mil

By postal service:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

Regulatory Division

2000 Fort Point Road, Galveston, TX 77550

More: Port of Corpus Christi receives $157.3 million to finish ship channel improvement project

More: Port Aransas council calls for 'no impacts' from Port of Corpus Christi dredging proposal

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Public comment period opens for ship channel environmental study