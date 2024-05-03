‘They thought it was over’: Hope Hicks reveals the panic in the campaign after Access Hollywood tape

TechCrunch

Sprinklr, a U.S. firm offering a customer experience management platform to global brands, has laid off about 3% of its workforce — around 116 people — to realign its customer operations team, the company confirmed to TechCrunch in a statement. The New York-headquartered company, which counts Microsoft, Samsung, P&G and over 60% of the Fortune 100 companies globally as customers, started notifying affected employees in markets including the U.S. and India about its decision on Thursday, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed with the company through an email. "Sprinklr made the strategic business decision to realign our headcount across our customer operations organization," a company spokesperson said.