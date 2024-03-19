Thought about moving to Kentucky? These communities will pay you to relocate, work remote

Brain drain — or the ongoing departure of highly trained and educated people — has plagued Kentucky and other states across the Southeast for decades, but for parts of the commonwealth looking to spur growth in their communities, the rise of remote work offers opportunity.

“Remote work has essentially liberated a lot of people. A lot of these folks are leaving in search of quality of life,” said Evan Hock, chief operating officer of Make My Move, a company that pairs individuals seeking to relocate with communities who want to host them.

The company highlights packages of moving incentives recruiting communities are willing to pay out to newcomers. They include direct cash payments, free tickets to community events and even one-on-one dinners with local elected officials, among other incentives.

Many Kentucky cities have seen cycles of booms and busts tied to the coal and timber industries, along with ebbs and flows in railroad traffic. Leaders of many small communities across the state are now hoping to ride the rise of remote work into a chapter of renewal.

Here’s a look at several of the Kentucky places hoping to recruit talented professionals and drive growth in their communities.

Frankfort

A small town of about 28,000 people, Kentucky’s capital saw its population grow by about 12% over the last decade, U.S. Census Bureau figures show. Frankfort has also worked to improve its infrastructure in recent years, including the addition of new pedestrian and bicycle paths, The State Journal reports.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson told the Herald-Leader in an email Saturday the city is hoping to attract talented professionals from diverse backgrounds to keep fueling the community’s growth.

“Frankfort is a great place to call home, and the unique sense of community and belonging that our city offers will appeal to many in the remote workforce,” Wilkerson wrote. “There are millions of workers who can live anywhere, and many are looking for a base where they can easily plug into a community with a great quality of life, abundant outdoor recreation, and a vibrant arts and culture scene. Frankfort is well positioned to provide these opportunities and we are ready to welcome new residents with open arms.”

To that end, Frankfort is offering several incentives through Make My Move:

$5,000 in cash

“Mingle with the Mayor”

Progressive dinner with downtown Frankfort residents

$50 Buffalo Trace Distillery gift card

Buffalo Trace Distillery Tour with third-generation employee Freddie Johnson

Historic Frankfort tour

Round of golf at Juniper Hill Golf Course

Frankfort welcome basket

Added together, the moving incentives total $6,150.

Mayfield

Mayfield in Graves County was one of the hardest hit communities after a cluster of tornadoes tore through Western Kentucky in December 2021.

In the area, a candle factory collapsed with more than 100 people inside and dozens were killed. Much of the city and its infrastructure was leveled, and in the years since, Mayfield has been rebuilding.

In late 2022, about a year after the disaster, Herald-Leader columnist Linda Blackford caught up with locals to see how the process was going.

“Rebuilding a city from scratch is an opportunity to redefine ourselves,” Steve Elder, a resident and director of the Mayfield Community Foundation told the Herald-Leader at the time. “And we’re committed to rebuilding. We just don’t want our young people to leave and not come back.”

For those who relocate to Mayfield, the community is offering the following incentives:

$5,000 in cash for relocating

50% off Y’s Guys After School Childcare

Monthly gift of a dozen locally sourced eggs

Lunch with the mayor

Community tour and lunch with local leadership

Tickets to the Purchase Players Performing Arts Theater

Family pass to the fine arts season events at Independence Bank Performing Arts Center

Family pass for all Mayfield High School home sporting events for the year

YMCA membership

Membership to the Mayfield Graves County Young Professionals

Mayfield Graves County Rotary Club Membership

Mayfield Graves County welcome basket

The total incentive package amounts to $8,800.

Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky is investing tens of millions of dollars into expanding broadband internet access, including in historically unserved areas like Eastern Kentucky. That makes working remotely even more enticing for professionals in crowded and expensive cities looking for affordable outdoor escapes.

Eastern Kentucky has a lot to offer, particularly the Red River Gorge. With more than 100 natural sandstone arches, the area has become a premier destination for avid rock climbers.

Make My Move incentives for moving to Eastern Kentucky include:

$5,000 in cash for relocating

$250 Eastern Kentucky welcome package tailored to your interests

$2,500 bonus for any remote worker that relocates and brings a spouse that will work locally in education or health care

