‘I thought hospital was the safest place my husband could be – until he died a slow, painful death’

Jacqui with husband Ralph, who was otherwise healthy and active at the time of his death

Before going into hospital for heart surgery in April 2019, Ralph Sims, then 65, wrote his wife Jacqui a letter and stashed it amongst his belongings. “If you’re reading this, either the most terrible thing has happened, or you’re rummaging through my stuff, you cheeky thing,” it began.

The most terrible thing did happen. Jacqui found the letter when the hospital gave her Ralph’s belongings after his death. The family home in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac. We sit in the living room, where the mantlepiece is crammed with family photos. Jacqui is tearful but determined to tell her husband’s story. She reaches frequently for a box of tissues balanced on the arm of her chair.

“I thought he was in the safest place he could be,” she says. Before he died, “he was saying things like, ‘Help me.’ I was trying to help him. I didn’t know what else I could do.”

At the time of his death, Ralph was otherwise healthy and active. He was a keen runner with whom Jacqui, now 66, had completed two marathons. However, in June 2018, he began to develop symptoms including fatigue and shortness of breath and was diagnosed with aortic stenosis (a narrowing of the heart valve which restricts blood flow).

He had completed two marathons with wife Jacqui - PA

The Sims were told this could be corrected with aortic valve replacement surgery, which was planned for April 5, 2019. It is a major operation which takes roughly three hours and has a lengthy recovery time of two to three months, but his surgeon at Brighton’s Royal Sussex County Hospital reassured the couple that Ralph’s health would be restored. After the procedure had taken place, the surgeon was confident it had gone well.

When Jacqui and her sons visited that Friday evening Ralph was sitting up in bed, chatting and joking, and seemed to be making a good recovery. But once Jacqui had gone home, around eight hours post-operation, he suddenly deteriorated, suffering a drop in blood pressure and an irregular heart rhythm.

By this point, it was late at night, and instead of contacting the on-call cardiology consultant or returning Ralph to theatre for an angiogram to identify the cause, as per the unit’s protocol, ward staff opted to monitor him until the next morning. This 12-hour delay in intervention would prove to be fatal.

Jacqui rang the ward for an update at 11:30 on Saturday morning. The registrar said, “Oh, I’m so pleased you phoned actually, because there’s been a bit of an incident in the night, your husband’s had a heart attack.” The doctor said they had tried to contact Ralph’s family, but she had no missed calls. “I was stunned that they hadn’t been able to contact us,” Jacqui recalls. “I’ve got a landline as well. How was it that we didn’t hear from them?”

By the time Ralph was eventually returned to surgery at midday that day and a blood clot was discovered, it was too late. As a result of the delay, he suffered irrevocable damage to his heart muscles and died in intensive care an agonising five weeks later.

Ralph Sims with his family, who battled for four years to get compensation from the NHS - PA

In December last year, the University Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust eventually apologised for failures in Ralph’s care and reached an undisclosed settlement with his family following a four-year legal battle. The Sims family are not alone: police are now investigating more than 100 alleged cases of medical negligence including 40 deaths connected to the Brighton hospital and the Trust. These include cases of general surgery and neurosurgery units in the hospital that treated Ralph.

“It’s just brutal, what happened to him. He shouldn’t have had to go through that because it was completely avoidable,” Jacqui says. “Yes, his quality of life might not have been quite as good [had he not had the surgery]. But he would still be here.”

In Ralph’s case, there were failures in care that Jacqui says were clear from the start. The on-call cardiology consultant was 14 miles away in Worthing that night, which Jacqui says probably factored into the care Ralph received. “Shouldn’t the person in charge of the [cardiac centre] for Sussex actually be on site?” she tells me.

The Trust later admitted that he should have been returned to theatre for an angiogram within 90 minutes of his deterioration, and certainly no later than midnight that night. Had this been carried out, Ralph would have had a stent fitted – and survived.

Jacqui Sims: 'I had a very happy marriage. We didn't argue – it sounds ridiculous, but we didn't really' - Christopher Pledger

“We felt something wasn’t right,” Jacqui says now. “Ralph seemed to be saying that they left him for such a long time not being able to breathe properly… it was a Saturday. You know, it’s skeleton staff. But people don’t just get ill during the week.”

The registrar was very apologetic following the operation, she says. They tried and failed to fit a pacemaker for Ralph under local anaesthetic. When there was no improvement after two weeks, a bed was found for him at Harefield Hospital, a specialist hospital in Uxbridge, where he was transferred by ambulance.

Jacqui arranged to stay with her brother who lived in west London so she could visit Ralph every day. But it soon became clear that Ralph was too unwell for a heart transplant and his other organs were beginning to shut down. He died on May 25 2019.

Since Ralph’s death, Jacqui has been determined to keep busy: by running and walking four times a week and going out for lunches, cinema trips and on walking holidays. And she is lucky, she says, to have supportive sons and daughters-in-law. “I think losing Robert brought us closer together as a family anyway, but losing Ralph as well cemented that closeness,” she says.

Jacqui has since been diagnosed with PTSD, which manifested as feeling irritable, restless and on edge. “The sense of loss was in a compartment in my head – you have to have it there, to cope on a day-to-day level,” she says. “I felt I was dealing with it really well. But recently, I’ve had to have counselling.”

Jacqui and Ralph were childhood sweethearts from their teens

The couple were childhood sweethearts who met at a disco at Brighton Technical College when Jacqui was just 16. “He asked me to dance… and the rest is history,” she says. “He had a lovely smile, and seemed like a very kind person.” Plus: “he had a car. I’d never been out with anyone with a car before. We got engaged after two years and got married three years after that because we had to save up a deposit for a house.”

After they got married, they moved to Burgess Hill. “I had a very happy marriage. We didn’t argue – it sounds ridiculous, but we didn’t really,” she says. Jacqui worked as a primary school teacher and then a deputy headteacher, and Ralph as a project manager for Unilever. They had three sons, and Ralph was a sporty, hands-on father.

“He was great with the children growing up. We used to ferry them around to all their different sporting interests,” Jacqui says. “He had a very dry sense of humour and would have you in stitches when you least expected it. A lovely person – very kind, gentle, caring. Very good at his job. And he was a great problem solver.” When Jacqui retired in 2014, she and Ralph joined a local running club. Since his death, the club has been “absolutely amazing,” she says. “It’s them keeping me going, really.”

Ralph’s death was not the first tragedy the Sims family had faced. In June 2015, Jacqui and Ralph’s eldest son, Robert, was diagnosed at 29 with a brain tumour. He was “a force of nature” who would have the whole family in hysterics. “At Christmas, it was like having an entertainer,” Jacqui says.

The tumour was non-malignant but inoperable, and it affected Robert’s vision – he was registered blind as a result. Tragically, he was hit by a vehicle on the way to the gym in 2016 and was killed aged 30. “It’s devastating to lose your eldest child, it’s the wrong order. You’re supposed to die before your children,” says Jacqui. “His loss left a real void.” At least, says Jacqui, she had Ralph to rely on. “ We both had “Rob moments,” but I could tell Ralph about it,” she says. “I can’t now.”

Jacqui Sims wants to make sure no one else has to suffer the errors that lead to her husband's death - Christopher Pledger

The couple’s two other sons, twins Adam and Ian, now 32, have both recently married. Adam lives in Cheshire and Ian in Kent, and they frequently meet in London or visit their mother at home. Their wedding days were bittersweet for Jacqui, who keenly felt her husband’s absence. Her first grandchild has just arrived.

Ralph has “missed both of those lovely things,” she says. “We had a bucket list of things we wanted to do including trips to Canada and South America. And I’ll do some of them with some friends. But it won’t be the same because I planned it with my soulmate, my partner… my best friend, really.”

She is determined to carry on. “I think it goes back to the resilience your parents teach you,” she says. “Wallowing in self-pity wasn’t going to help me, was it? I knew I had to be strong and do what was going to help me. You just have to get on with life, and grab it by the lapels.”

But under this optimism, there is steely resolve. She doesn’t blame individual members of staff, who she says showed her “great kindness”. But has been motivated to tell Ralph’s story in the hope no family will have to suffer in the same way.

“I just don’t want other people to have to go through what we have been through.” She recalls the last words they exchanged as Ralph was wheeled into surgery. She said, “Don’t leave me.” He said, “I won’t.”



She was relieved when the Trust accepted liability and settled, but calls the hospital’s apology, “vacuous and insincere. [My husband] had a slow, lingering, painful death… it was a horrible, horrible way for him to have to die.”

“I want something to come out of this terrible, traumatic tragedy,” she says. “I want hospitals to be staffed appropriately… I want lessons to be learnt.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.