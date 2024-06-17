Though locals oppose, Hind Co. Board of Supervisors approve new solar farm. See details

Despite dozens of protesters filling the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting room Monday morning, supervisors approved a solar farm that will be the biggest in the state when completed.

Local residents, mostly from Raymond and Bolton, stood outside the Hinds County Chancery Court with signs opposing the solar farm. Protesters wore green shirts reading "Not In My Backyard" or "NIMBY" and held signs reading "Say No to Big Solar."

The solar farm, which is called Soul City Solar, is being developed by Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Virginia. The farm would produce 396 megawatts of electricity, which is enough for 95,000 homes, on just under 6,000 acres of land near Raymond, Bolton and Clinton.

Residents of Bolton and Raymond, Miss., gather outside the Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Miss., to protest a solar farm on Friday, June 14, 2024. The project was approved by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors in a 3-2 vote.

The supervisors approved the project, giving Soul City Solar a conditional use permit to construct and operate the solar farm.

District 1 Supervisor and Board President Robert Graham, District 2 Supervisor Tony Smith and District 4 Supervisor Wanda Evers voted in favor, while District 3 Supervisor Deborah Butler-Dixon and District 5 Supervisor Bobby "Bobcat" McGowan voted against.

