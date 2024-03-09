For those seeking a name change, there's a good place to start at the UI

Mar. 9—For those across the Palouse looking to change their name, the University of Idaho OUTLaw student club has been offering assistance in getting the process started.

The club offers name-change clinics two days a month in Moscow, with the events open to anyone looking to change their name, said Lex Coulter, the president of OUTLaw.

The clinics are held in the University of Idaho College of Law building, with the next ones scheduled in early April (the 2nd and 3rd) and early May (the 1st and 7th).

OUTLaw is open to any students in the UI College of Law and is dedicated to examining social and legal issues, extending civil rights to all people and serving as a support group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and otherwise identifying law students, friends and family in the community, according to its mission statement.

Coulter said the club has two clinics per month so people interested can choose which day works better for them. The clinics are open for two hours each time and are drop-in for attendees.They are staffed by law student volunteers.

"You don't have to be LGBT to participate," Coulter said. "We want to help our community."

The name-change process includes several steps and can be confusing to those not familiar with the process.

After filling out the needed paperwork, attendees then must take those documents to the county courthouse to schedule a hearing.

There is a filing fee of $166 to schedule the hearing. After setting up the hearing, a notice of the hearing has to run in an approved newspaper, which charges an additional fee.

In Latah County, name change notices can be run in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and a complete list is available online at courtselfhelp.idaho.gov/Forms/Name.

Notices are then run by the paper for several weeks before the affidavit of publication is mailed to the person petitioning. Those changing their name will then take the affidavit to the county clerk to be filed before the hearing. The name change is certified at the hearing and at that point can be used to file for a new Social Security card, driver's license or for wherever other reason the change is needed.

The OUTLaw group has been having name change clinics since 2021 or 2022 Coulter said, and were started by the previous club president. Coulter continued the clinics and said the club has been working to spread the word.

Figuring out what the courts need can be difficult, Coulter said, and she had heard from other volunteers that people find the clinics helpful in navigating the process.

The law school also has clinics on wills and taxes throughout the year Coulter said. The club has also started to attend Palouse Pride in August to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community and the clinics offered at the school.

Coulter said during LGBTQ+ history month they have set up a table of information about important people, places and events in the foyer of the law school.

