‘Those little kids deserve the world’; ‘Great Cut 2024’ donates to children with medical hair loss

SAN DIEGO — The “Great Cut 2024” returns to San Diego, after the first event was held in 2019. And after five long years of regrowing their hair, thousands of people went back out to the Broadway Pier to chop it all off again for a good cause.

The Longhairs Organization hosted Saturday’s event.

“I mean it kind of tugs on your heartstrings a little bit,” said Banon Ellison, who flew in with friends and family from Texas. Ellison is part of a group of men who are cutting their hair together.

The “Great Cut 2024” is a world-record charity hair donating event for children with medical hair loss, such as cancer, auto-immune conditions, burn injuries, etc.

“You got all this beautiful hair, how much of it is going to go?” FOX 5 asked Beth Tosti who flew in from Denver.

“I’m going to try to do 8 to 9 inches,” Tosti explained.

“I never knew I had curls, I’ve never had my hair this long. I’m going to go back to my number three buzz cut on the sides,” said Scott Stanton, who flew in from Texas and was part of the men’s group with Ellison.

“I’m doing most of it, but I’m afraid to see my scalp so I’m going to leave a little bit,” Ellison said.

Thousands of people with hundreds of reasons to do a big chop showed up.

Tosti came to commemorate her 10-year anniversary of being breast cancer free. Tosti said she had lost all her hair during chemo.

“The way you feel about yourself is huge. Knowing that you can donate something to them and have them feel better about themselves in the process, that means so much in the process of what the journey is that they are going through no matter what it’s from,” said Tosti.

The group of men with Ellison and Stanton came from Texas and Florida. They are donating after they started a challenge among themselves.

“Two and a half years ago at a birthday party, we got drunk. We might’ve been drinking and someone said, let’s grow our hair and donate it,” said James Anthony Kuchenbrod, who flew in from Florida and was part of the group with Ellison and Stanton.

“And this journey of ours got us here, and look where we are, look at all these people… it’s phenomenal. This gets to a level of goosebumps, you’re just an energy,” Kuchenbrod said.

While some people are donating because their spouses are too. Husband and wife duo Amanda and Ryan Noyse flew in from Dallas to take part in the Great Cut.

“We’ve got matching haircuts now, ‘oh wow, and it’s gone,’” said the Noyse’s.

“We are here today, doing it again, on the Broadway Pier. Is there anything more San Diego?” said Lindsay Barto.

Barto is the co-founder and president of the Longhairs Organization, which created the Great Cut event. The organization started as a digital marketing company that spawned into advocating for hair equity.

“Service. It really comes down to being of service,” Barto said.

Now they are partnering with the Michigan-based nonprofit Children With Hair Loss, which gives free wigs to children with medical hair loss.

Click here to learn more about Children With Hair Loss.

The Longhairs Organization donates 1% of their revenue, plus all the hair from The Great Cut event, to Children With Hair Loss.

The 2024 event hopes to break the organization’s “Great Cut 2019” Guinness World Record of 339 pounds of hair donated in 24 hours.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude, that’s all I feel right now. I can’t believe all these people from all over the country have spent their money, their time, their energy,” Barto said.

“I’ve already cried today tears of joy. I am so over the moon to see all these people, meet all these people,” said Mackenzie Corbin, a Children With Hair Loss ambassador and longtime wig recipient. Corbin is from Ohio.

Corbin said, “I have alopecia universalis, which is full body. I have no hair anywhere. I got diagnosed at the age of two and a half.”

Corbin has been gifted a new wig every year since, free of cost.

“And I have never felt as confident as I am,” Corbin said.

“You seem confident without it,” FOX 5’s Alani Letang said.

“Oh yes, 100%, and that’s why because I have my wigs as something where ‘do I want hair today,’” Corbin answered.

“I love being bald. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, I don’t shave my legs, just put eyebrows on and go,” Corbin added.

To the more than 600 kids nationwide that Children With Hair Loss gifts wigs to each year, “It’s important to love yourself so that you can love others. Those little kids deserve the world, no matter what age they are. I was their age once with alopecia, I know how hard it is,” Corbin said.

