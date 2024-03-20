Thornton Township votes down mental health, Homer Glen voters support dissolving Homer Township

Voters in the south and southwest suburbs had major referendums to decide, such as projects at Lemont and Robbins park districts, dissolving Homer Township, and a number of questions in Richton Park and Thornton Township

Lemont Park District residents appeared to approve a $17 million referendum to improve the Centennial Community Center, The Core Fitness and Aquatic Complex, and Derby Farm Park, as well as building pickleball and tennis courts.

The referendum would keep taxes at the present rate, said executive director Louise Egofske, because it would replace funding of a 2007 referendum, which was for $16 million to build the fitness and aquatics center.

The bonds for the 2007 referendum would mature in 2025, Egofske said, so the district is asking residents to continue paying the same tax rate — about $175 a year for a $400,000 home — to finance the four projects.

The Lemont Park District referendum received 70.6% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Cook, Will and DuPage county clerk offices.

In Robbins, residents voted on a 0.450% property tax increase to the Park District portion of their tax bill to go toward playgrounds and a new multipurpose recreation facility.

The referendum received 54.6% of votes in support, according to unofficial results from the Cook County clerk’s office, with all six precincts reporting.

The Robbins Park District requested the 0.450% property tax increase above the limiting rate for levy year 2022, which would bring the total property tax the district collects to 0.676%. If approved, taxpayers would pay about $132 a year for a $100,000 home, according to the referendum.

Richton Park referendums

In Richton Park, voters appeared to support three referendums, which included home rule, according to unofficial election results.

The home rule measure received 52.2% in support, according to unofficial results from the Cook County clerk’s office, with all nine precincts reporting.

The infrastructure investments referendum received 64.22% of votes in support, and the development and beautification measure received 77.78% votes in support, according to the unofficial results.

The home rule ballot question triggered a battle between Realtor groups that said it would be used to increase taxes while village officials promised more development.

Local governments with fewer than 25,000 people have many of its powers restricted but can pass a home rule ballot measure to gain greater flexibility on issues of local finances, building, zoning, sanitation and certain criminal offenses, according to the Illinois Municipal League.

But Realtor groups have historically fought home rule and did so in Richton Park. A website paid for by Realtors in Opposition to Home Rule specifically asked Richton Park residents to vote no, warning that a yes vote would grant the town the ability to increase property and sales tax without voter approval.

Village President Richard Reinbold said Richton Park leaders hoped voters would vote for home rule by promising to not unilaterally impose a sales tax, to cancel park fees for residents and freeze property tax and water fees.

Despite his promise that leaders do not want to impose a sales tax, another referendum opens the door for a sales tax. It asked if the village should dedicate sufficient funds it receives from a home rule sales tax for investments in its public infrastructure. Reinbold said this is a poll of whether voters want to have a sales tax.

A third referendum asked Richton Park residents whether the village should implement policies and actions to enhance public safety, economic development and beautification.

Homer Township referendum

Homer Glen residents apparently supported the village pursuing efforts to dissolve or discontinue township government, a move supporters said would be the first step to eliminate layers of government and duplicative services and save taxpayer money.

The referendum received 52.9% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Will County clerk’s office, with 309 of 310 precincts reporting.

Mayor Christina Neitzke-Troike said the referendum was not binding, but rather would gauge residents’ feelings and give the Village Board direction. Before the election, she said it would show residents are interested in eliminating a layer of government.

Homer Glen makes up nearly 62% of the township, with Lockport accounting for about 30%. About 6.8% of the township is unincorporated area and just more than 1% is New Lenox and Lemont combined.

Homer Township Supervisor Steve Balich said the township provides several services to its residents.

The township takes care of some roads that Homer Glen residents use, maintains open space and a dog park, has a medical supply cabinet to loan walkers, shower chairs, crutches and other items, offers senior services and plans events such as a senior expo and a pet fair, he said.

The township is also working on plans for a civic center that when complete would provide after school programs, gardening programs and recreational opportunities for individuals with special needs, Balich said.

Joy Brown, who cast her ballot Tuesday at the Homer Township Public Library, said she voted against the referendum because she hadn’t seen much information about it. She said the way the question was phrased it was unclear what would happen if the township was dissolved.

“I didn’t know what that would look like,” she said.

Craig Brown said he voted against the referendum because he wants to see a balance between township and municipal government.

“This was a power play by the city,” he said.

Palos District 118 referendum

A Palos Elementary District 118 asking voters to approve allowing $4.35 million levied for debt service to be used instead for operating funds received 59.4% of the votes in support, according to unofficial results from the Cook County clerk’s office, with all precincts reporting.

The $4.35 million comes from shifting funds from the debt service fund to the operating fund, a financial maneuver requiring voter approval. Because interest rates have been going up in recent years, Superintendent Anthony Scarsella said not only would this referendum not cost the taxpayers’ more money, it may save money because they would not pay interest on the debt payment funds.

Thornton township referendums

In Thornton Township, voters appeared to oppose a referendum for a tax to support mental health services, according to unofficial election results.

A similar question was narrowly defeated a year ago, and the question Tuesday indicated the tax would add about $44 a year for a home with a fair market value of $100,000.

The township referendum stated the money generated would be used to provide community mental health facilities and services, including services for people with developmental disabilities and substance use.

The mental health referendum received 61.8% of the votes in opposition, according to unofficial results from the Cook County clerk’s office, with all precincts reporting.

Thornton Township voters were also asked whether the township should establish a second food pantry. The referendum received 72.9% of the votes in support, according to unofficial results.

Voters were also asked whether a $2 fee should be charged for people using the township’s soup and salad bar. The referendum received 80.1% of the votes in opposition, according to unofficial results.

Thornton Township serves all of Burnham, Calumet City, Dixmoor, Dolton, East Hazel Crest, Phoenix, South Holland and Thornton and portions of Blue Island, Glenwood, Harvey, Hazel Crest, Homewood, Lansing, Markham, Posen and Riverdale. The township has about 165,000 residents.

Hazel Crest referendums

Hazel Crest voters appeared to approve referendums pertaining to vehicle stickers and a planned arts district, but apparently rejected a referendum to extend term limits for village elected officials

The term limit question, which was binding, would have limited village elected officials to five consecutive four-year terms, with the limit starting with those elected in the spring 2025 election.

About 54.1% voters cast ballots against the term limit question, according to unofficial results from the Cook County clerk’s office, with all precincts reporting.

Regarding vehicle stickers, Hazel Crest Mayor Vernard Alsberry Jr. said village officials talked about doing away with the fee. Stickers are not a major revenue producer, bringing in about $100,000 a year, Alsberry said.

The vehicle stickers referendum received 80.6% of votes in support, according to unofficial results, with all precincts reporting.

Another advisory question asked whether the village should pursue establishing an arts district near the village’s Metra station on the Electric Line.

Hazel Crest owns a strip retail center on Dixie Highway several blocks west of the Metra station, which is at Park Avenue and 170th Street. That space could be used to open art studios and stores, Alsberry said.

The arts district referendum received 71.8% of votes in support, according to unofficial results.

