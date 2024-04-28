Thompson Center's new building to serve students with autism will open in 2026

An architect's rendering of the new Thompson Center, serving individuals with autism, scheduled to open in 2026 in the South Providence Medical Park.

A new building scheduled to open in 2026 will allow the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment to more than double its annual visits of the individuals with autism it serves.

It's part of the University of Missouri.

Official on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building at its location in the South Providence Medical Park.

Its current location is at 205 Portland St.

The new building will feature an intensive day-treatment program for children with behavioral problems.

Officials on Thursday participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Thompson Center building, scheduled to open in 2026.

Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs, said he learned of the Thompson Center when he first came to the University of Missouri.

"I realized what a jewel the Thompson Center is here at the University of Missouri," Barohn said. "The new center will be that on steroids."

It will advance research into autism, he said

"The research at the Thompson Center has really been extraordinary.

Chris Moss said his son, Asa, was diagnosed with autism in 2018, when Asa was 6.

"We found hope at the Thompson Center," Moss said.

Chris Moss, father of a son with autism, on Thursday talked about the tremendous growth Asa has experienced at the Thompson Center. He spoke at a groundbreaking center for a new building, scheduled to open in 2026.

His once nonverbal son now cracks nonstop one-liners, Moss said.

"The progress he has made has been nothing short of remarkable," Moss said.

The families who come to the Thompson Center receive care from world-class clinicians," said Mun Choi, MU chancellor and system president.

"Families come from other parts of the country to be here, near the Thompson Center," Choi said.

Other features of the new building include:

An adaptive and inclusive playground

A therapy gym

Group therapy rooms

A life skills room

A discovery and research center

Easy-to-navigate entrance and drop-off areas

No information was available at the event or on the Thompson Foundation for Autism and Neurodevelopment website about the size of the building or its cost. Funding will be from the state, MU and fundraising by the foundation, a foundation spokesman said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. He can be reached at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MU's future Thompson Center will be larger, decreasing waitlist