Thomas Stein charged as adult for alleged role in death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller

A North Fort Myers teenager arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller is being charged as an adult, the State Attorney's Office confirmed Monday afternoon.

Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, said prosecutors filed charges in adult court against Thomas Stein, 16, on Monday before his arraignment in juvenile court.

"He is currently in juvenile custody but will be transferred to adult custody where he will remain," Syoen wrote.

About two weeks after Rincon-Miller died, Cape Coral police released additional details in their investigation, including how many individuals had firearms, police haven't indicated if the victims knew any of the perpetrators or named them.

Cape Coral police have so far arrested Stein. He faces charges of murder while engaged in a robbery.

Rincon-Miller and the friends had left a movie theater at 2323 Del Prado Blvd. S.

As they approached Southeast 20th Street, the SUV approached them, police note.

According to Stein's arrest report, when detectives spoke with two other teenage girls who were walking with Rincon-Miller, who indicated they saw two individuals brandish firearms when a silver Nissan Pathfinder SUV approached the girls and blinded them with its high beams.

Kayla Rincon-Miller was shot and killed in Cape Coral Sunday night.

Witnesses told police the two individuals demanded the victims give them their bags before one of the victims recalled hearing three gunshots.

Moments later, police said, the SUV was spotted driving at high speed south on Southeast 16th Place.

Her mother speaks: 'We just want justice,' Kayla Rincon-Miller's mother, Luz Rincon, tells Cape Coral police

When police provided one of Rincon-Miller's friends with a photo lineup including six individuals, she identified Stein as the driver the night of the shooting, police said.

Stein arrested in rental SUV with his mother

Stein was arrested two days later, on March 19, when he was riding as a passenger with his mother in North Fort Myers.

Jessica Stein told authorities that on March 17 she was home with her son and two of his friends and they had access to the rental SUV.

Police: Stein not Rincon-Miller's killer; search continues

In the latest report, police said Thomas Stein wasn't the killer, but a principle in the commission of the robbery.

It's unclear if Cape Coral police has identified the other two males.

Stein is due in court Wednesday. Charged as an adult, he could face life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, who may be reached at 1-800-780-TIPS, are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose anonymous tips help lead to an arrest. They said doorbell camera video may also be submitted.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Thomas Stein charged as adult in Kayla Rincon-Miller killing