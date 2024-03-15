Thomas Massie's reelection fate could be decided in a Kentucky court today

A Kentucky Judge could decide Friday whether maverick U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie can continue his reelection campaign or if he'll be kicked off the ballot.

Massie, who has been in office since 2012, is being challenged by Eric Deters, an enthusiastic Donald Trump supporter from Northern Kentucky, who has faced legal issues and run unsuccessfully for several offices.

Deters claims the paperwork Massie filed to run for office is inaccurate and should be voided.

Massie’s legal team has fired back, denying the claim and accusing Deters of a history of filing “frivolous or malicious” suits.

Massie has a history of being a popular candidate in Northern Kentucky. He beat three other Republicans in the 2022 primary with over 75% of the vote. In 2020, he won the primary with over 80% of the vote. He represents 21 counties in a district that runs from the suburbs of Louisville, through Northern Kentucky and east to the West Virginia border.

But he’s made enemies among Republicans in Congress for his vocal pushback and votes against party-line policies he has disagreed with.

He also publicly supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid and has criticized Donald Trump.

If he’s kicked off the ballot, Deters will likely win the nomination.

The controversial figure can no longer legally practice law in three states, online records show. He's also faced charges for chasing his nephew down in a truck and harassing him via phone; been arrested after he failed to appear in court for a traffic ticket; and was banned from a courthouse after threatening to burn it down.

Deters doesn’t deny he’d benefit from Massie’s alleged flub. He said in a Facebook video, "Be kind of nice to beat ol’ Massie without even an election. I admit it.”

While Deters has never held elected office, he still hovers in the political sphere with a politics-focused show on YouTube. He also hosts an event called Freedom Fest that’s drawn over 10,000 people and featured speakers that included Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

What are the allegations against Massie?

Massie filed to run for reelection Dec. 18. In doing so, he was legally required to include signatures from two voters in the district. Those voters signed the filing and included their address.

The problem spouts from the signature of T.J. Roberts, a state representative candidate in Boone County, located about 20 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

The home Roberts shares with his grandparents burned down May 2, 2023 and was not able to be occupied until Jan. 11, 2024, which is the day he moved back in.

Roberts said in court documents he continued living in the 4th Congressional District during that time at a temporary residence.

The court documents and several affidavits from neighbors say Roberts was at the home almost daily to check on farm animals, the status of construction, and get mail. His voter registration, license, insurance, and vehicle all remained registered at his grandparents’ home and the family kept personal items in a garage at the home.

Roberts also said in a court document that he checked with the Kentucky secretary of state's office before filing to run for office and was told to use his permanent address instead of his temporary one.

But Deters said in court documents Roberts’ stated residency was not accurate despite the circumstances. He’s also trying to get Roberts removed from the ballot.

What’s happening Friday?

The case is going before Judge Brian McCloud at 1 p.m. Friday at the Lewis County Justice Center where both parties have several motions on the table.

It’s unclear whether Massie or other people involved in the case will attend in person. At the conclusion of the hearing, McCloud could decide the case – or he could schedule another court appearance.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Will Kentucky U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie get kicked off ballot today?