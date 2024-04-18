Thomas J. Henry offers $12.5M for American Bank Center naming rights

TechCrunch

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the body overseeing the country's widely used Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mobile payment system, is going to meet various fintech startups this month to develop a strategy to address the growing market dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay in the UPI ecosystem, sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. NPCI executives plan to meet with representatives from CRED, Flipkart, Fampay and Amazon, among other players, to discuss key initiatives aimed at boosting UPI transactions on their respective apps, and to understand the assistance they require, the sources said.