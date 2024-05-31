Thomas Green Awards honor 5 exemplary employees of Worcester, surrounding towns

WORCESTER ― The Worcester Regional Research Bureau hosted its annual Thomas S. Green Public Service Awards on Thursday evening, honoring three municipal employees from Worcester and two from surrounding towns.

The ceremony was held at Mechanics Hall.

The awards highlight municipal and school employees that provide outstanding and exemplary contributions to government and the community. The winners were selected by a panel that included T&G executive editor Michael McDermott.

The awardees were nominated by people they worked with. All nominees made contributions to public service and are involved in their community outside their jobs.

The honorees for the night were Susan Christensen, outreach and prevention coordinator with the Fitchburg Health Department; Katelyn Duncan, new Americans librarian at the Worcester Public Library; George Kalivas, technical theater teacher at Burncoat High School in Worcester; Victoria Killeen, kitchen manager at the Northborough Senior Center; and Michelle Smith, assistant chief development officer for planning and regulatory services at the Worcester Executive Office of Economic Development.

Susan Christensen

Christensen, who's worked for the City of Fitchburg for nine years, works with unhoused members of the Fitchburg community. Last winter she opened a warming center to provide shelter from the cold.

"As public officials, we strive to be active and present throughout the community," Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squailia said. "We often find ourselves with more requests than we can fulfill. Our availability may be limited, but Sue Christensen has been a constant presence on the streets of Fitchburg, every day, helping people."

Squailia said Christensen has become a vital person in the Fitchburg community and in helping residents with substance abuse, rehabilitation and mental health needs.

"The outreach and prevention division of the health department was created just exactly two years ago," Christensen said. "We recognized the need for improved services, especially to our most vulnerable residents, which wasn't occurring. We've really built a great network of folks and agencies to work together."

Katelyn Duncan

At the Worcester Public Library, Duncan teaches conversational English, finds English classes, works with organizations to provide housing and helps prepare new residents for the U.S. citizenship exam. She does all this while managing the world languages, and English as a second language & literacy collections at all branches of the Worcester Public Libraries.

Melanie Bonsu, a community relations manager at Saint-Gobain Abrasives and a member of the Thomas Green Awards Committee, presented the award to Duncan. Bonsu said Duncan's impact on the Worcester community is immeasurable.

"She's played a pivotal role in assisting newcomers with navigating the resources in our library," Bonsu said.

Bonsu shared a story from an immigration attorney Duncan worked with last December.

"[Duncan] kept them connected with asylum seekers, who had several personal challenges, including housing insecurity," Bonsu said. "She was able to build a dignified space for them to share their stories, which allowed her at the time to build a connection with an immigration attorney to file for asylum."

"According to this attorney, Katelyn is a person of action. She personally takes on the hard work," Bonsu said.

Duncan's worked at WPL for eight years.

"We're the library, we're welcoming to everyone. We put in the hard work every day to try and make that true," Duncan said. "This position has only existed for two years, and [my supervisor, Christina Connolly and library Executive Director Jason Homer] have let me spread my wings and try some things no other libraries are doing."

George Kalivas

At Burncoat High, Kalivas crafted a comprehensive four-year technical theater curriculum that includes set building, lighting design, sound design, costuming and prop building.

"Over the years George and his students have built a sound booth to replace a rickety table that previously held equipment, generating more space for seating," Ron Waddell, founder and director of Legendary Legacies Inc. and a member of the awards committee, said. "As freshmen come in, they see the finished products, and seniors are sure to remind them of how it has transformed over the four years since they've been there."

Kalivas connected with faculty at the Prior Performing Arts Center at Holy Cross, the University of Massachusetts, the Hanover Conservatory and the American Repertory Theatre.

"I think sometimes people think arts education is simply the mastery of skills in a specific artistic discipline," Kalivas said. "Skills are important to learn and to know, but at its heart, an art education is about understanding how to be part of a community."

Victoria Killeen

At the Northborough Senior Center, Killeen developed The Bistro@119, a high-quality restaurant serving the senior community.

"I recently had the opportunity to have lunch with Vicky at Bistro@119," said Ellen Ganley, director of policy, public affairs and advancement at the Worcester Community Action Council Inc. and a member of the awards committee. "She was quick to introduce me to everyone around her, giving accolades to others while deferring the many, many, many compliments thrown her way."

Ganley said Killeen "goes out of her way" to make everyone feel welcome.

"I love my community and look for every opportunity to give back," Killeen said. "I love working for the town and appreciate all the support we get from the other departments."

Michelle Smith

Smith, who was unable to attend Thursday's ceremony, is responsible for managing the City of Worcester's land use.

"I've had the opportunity to observe Michelle's work firsthand," Todd Rodman, a partner at Seder & Chandler, LLP and a member of the awards committee, said. "Michelle's passion and enthusiasm for her job allow her to navigate the frequently competing aspects of the work, holding the public and the developing community to the exacting legal standards of the development process, while exhibiting a level of knowledge, professionalism and kindness. That is rare."

