Thirty years later, pedestrian killed on Knoxville road ID'd as South Carolina man

A pedestrian who was hit and killed in Knox County more than three decades ago has been identified, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said in a press release.

The identification of the South Carolina man, whose remains were found in 1993, is due to a partnership between TBI, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, as part of the Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative.

On May 24, 1993, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle along Cedar Bluff Road in Knoxville, the release stated. The man had no identification on him and was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was sent for an autopsy.

Forensic pathologists determined that the man was likely between the ages of 51 and 60, but were unable to identify him, according to the release. After all leads were exhausted, the man was classified as a John Doe.

The University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center submitted a sample of his remains to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and a DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

In December 2022, the forensic center submitted a sample of the man’s remains to Othram Inc., a private lab in Texas, to create a comprehensive DNA profile. In May 2023, the forensic center joined the TBI partnership as part of the Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative.

After staff at Othram used forensic genetic genealogical DNA testing to develop information about possible relatives, TBI agents used that information to locate a potential family member and obtain a familial DNA standard. That standard was then submitted to Othram for comparison and they were able to confirm that the Knox County John Doe was Elbert Louis Brown, who was born July 1, 1940, and who was originally from the York, South Carolina area.

Family members last saw Brown in 1992, the release said, adding that he was homeless at the time.

Last year, a woman who was believed to have been living in Knox County was identified as part of the Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative after more than 35 years.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville pedestrian killed 30 years ago ID'd as South Carolina man