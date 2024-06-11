Thirty-eight die after boat capsizes off Yemen - officials

The boat capsized off waters near Yemen's port city of Aden (file photo from 2019) [Getty Images]

At least 38 people from the Horn of Africa have died after their boat capsized off the coast of Yemen, local officials say.

Survivors have told rescuers that the vessel, which was carrying around 250 people, sank due to strong winds.

The search continues for nearly 100 people who are still missing.

Local authorities in Rudum, east of Aden, said that those on board were migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, who use Yemen as a transit point to reach Gulf states.

Hadi Al-Khurma, the director of Rudum district, told Reuters news agency the boat sank before it reached the shores.

"Fishermen and residents managed to rescue 78 of the migrants, who reported that about 100 others who were with them on the same boat are missing.

"The search is still ongoing, and the United Nations has been informed of the incident," he said.

According to the UN, 97,000 migrants arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa last year.

The increase has occurred despite the war in Yemen and recent Houthi assaults on ships in the Red Sea.