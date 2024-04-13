Third time’s a charm! Stars and Stripes welcome another eaglet at Avon Lake nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Another one! A third bald eaglet has been seen in the nest next to Avon Lake‘s Redwood Elementary School.

School officials shared the news Friday, stating the new baby hatched at 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.

3rd eaglet at Avon Lake nest

It’s been an exciting week for eagle parents Stars and Stripes, who welcomed a first eaglet on Tuesday and another on Wednesday.

According to school officials, mom has been seen staying over her babies to protect them from heavy rain over the past few days.

Stars and Stripes are known for making Avon Lake their home over the years. According to the school, the parents have reportedly had more than 15 successful fledges since 2015.

You can watch a live stream of the eagle family right here.

