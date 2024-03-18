Third suspect in custody in Lower East Side 2022 gang war double homicide

A third suspect in the brutal 2023 gang war execution of a young man and woman from the Lower East Side is in custody, according to cops.

Two suspects have already been nabbed in the grisly slaying of childhood friends Nikki Huang, a 23-year-old nail salon owner, and Jesse Parrilla, 22. Their badly burned bodies were found in a torched car on Shore Road near the Split Rock Golf Course in Pelham Bay on May 16, 2022.

Sources recently said two more suspects already locked up on unrelated charges are on the verge of being indicted.

A fifth suspect, whose photo was released by police almost two years ago, is still on the run.

It was not immediately clear if the new person in custody is the fifth suspect, one of those expected to be indicted or someone different altogether.

Huang and Parrilla were killed during an eight-hour explosion of violence between the long-feuding Up the Hill and Down the Hill gangs, according to police.

The two rival crews operate on the Lower East Side, their territories separated by a small “hill” in the road on Grand St. near Madison St