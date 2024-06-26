Third suspect in Carencro High bus shooting arrested

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The third suspect in the Carencro High School bus shooting has been arrested.

Records show Da’Marion Roy, 19, has a criminal record that spans two years. Roy also faces misdemeanor charges from Carencro’s Mardi Gras. About a month before the school bus shooting, Roy was arrested in January during a Mardi Gras Parade. The chief says they received calls of an individual with weapons.

“They gave us a clothing description, and Mr. Roy fit that description, and the officers did observe him trying to conceal a weapon on his person coming through the crowd at the parade route. When they tried to have a conversation with him he took off running and threw the weapon. They were able to apprehend him on the the next street over from University Avenue,” Carencro Police Chief David Anderson stated.

Roy also has an attempted 2nd degree murder charge from October of 2023 when he’s accused of trying to kill a person. “It’s disturbing to see that so many young kids these days choose that road to go down, and here’s a young man that has taken a life and has pretty much lost his life,” the chief explained.

