Third suspect arrested for shooting outside Murfreesboro Pike bar that killed armed security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The third and final suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Murfreesboro Pike bar that killed an armed security guard has been arrested.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said 18-year-old Tyler Phan was arrested and booked at Juvenile Court on charges of criminal homicide and three counts of vehicle burglary. Phan was booked at Juvenile Court due to him being 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 17, police said three people, identified as Phan, 19-year-old Isaiah Moore, and 18-year-old Quinton Sullivan, were breaking into cars in the parking lot of Illuzion Bar & Lounge. Security guard Maurice Thomas Jr., 33, reportedly approached the suspects and was shot multiple times before being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects drive off in a maroon Chevrolet Cruze, which was subsequently connected to Moore, according to investigators.

Police said detectives found three burglarized vehicles in the parking lot. Those vehicles were impounded so evidence specialists could process them.

Moore was arrested Tuesday, March 19 at a relative’s apartment on British Woods Drive. He has been charged with criminal homicide and three counts of vehicle burglary.

Sullivan was arrested Friday, March 22 and was also charged with criminal homicide and three counts of vehicle burglary.

