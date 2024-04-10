For third straight day, Trump fails to convince NY appeals court to halt upcoming hush money trial

Donald Trump failed — for the third day in a row on Wednesday — to convince a New York appeals court to halt his hush money trial from beginning next week.

Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer rejected the former president’s latest emergency request for a delay less than 30 minutes after hearing from his legal team and lawyers for the Manhattan district attorney.

Trump’s appeal lawyer, Emil Bove, had asked Gesmer to stop the trial from going ahead on Monday while his side tries to get the judge off the case and challenge rulings preventing Trump from invoking presidential immunity to object to certain exhibits. Bove also claimed there were “unacceptable and unconstitutional” restrictions on the defense’s ability to file motions.

Steven Wu, representing the DA’s office, said there was absolutely no legal basis for the maneuvers the defense was attempting on the eve of trial and called their underlying complaints “meritless.”

Wu noted Trump’s lawyers were partly complaining about decisions issued as late as last year, “Yet they are coming only today.”

“That is way too late to be coming to (this) court and seeking immediate relief,” Wu said.

