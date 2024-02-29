Third person dies from Sunday shooting that stemmed from domestic violence incident

A third person has died from their injuries from a Sunday shooting that already claimed the lives of two people and injured another.

Milwaukee police said Thursday that a 39-year-old died in a hospital from a shooting in which multiple people opened fire on each other on the 2600 block of North 51st Street.

The latest victim hasn't been identified. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office previously identified the other two victims as Sam Hunt, 28, and Brianna Sanders, 21, both of Milwaukee.

Another 23-year-old also suffered nonfatal gunshot injuries.

Three arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, however two of those individuals later died.

Police said in a statement Sunday the shooting appeared to be related to domestic violence and a physical altercation “where all the victims exchanged gunfire with unknown suspects.”

Thursday, police said no additional suspects were sought. When asked to clarify if that meant additional arrests were made or others were cleared of wrongdoing, a department spokesperson said, "It means we are not seeking anyone else at this time. That information was given to you all when the investigation was still very fluid."

The incident likely marks 19 homicides this year in Milwaukee, compared to 21 as of the same date in 2023.

As the U.S. saw a historic increase in homicides since the pandemic in 2020, Milwaukee set homicide records for three years before dropping about 20% in 2023.

Police and community officials in Milwaukee have said increased gun buying and easy access to guns since the pandemic have led to more arguments that spill over into fatal gun violence.

Arguments and fights are consistently named the primary factor behind roughly a third of homicides and shootings every year in the city, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission. Another third of such incidents don't have an identified primary factor.

In recent years, about 4% to 7% of shootings and homicides in Milwaukee are attributed to domestic violence every year, according to the commission.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

Where to find help

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention also recommends these resources for free support:

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5525.

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: Text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

