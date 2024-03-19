Third person charged in double shooting at Dayton drive-thru

New developments in a double shooting at a Dayon drive-thru.

Vincent Miller was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise.

Miller was allegedly involved in the shooting of two people at Rut’s Drive-Thru on May 15, 2022, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were called to the drive-thru on North James H. McGee Street after reports of a car that hit a building.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a car with three people inside pulled into the drive-thru when the driver noticed three other men were standing inside.

All six people were known to each other and the driver of the car noticed guns coming from the pockets of the three men, later identified as Lanile Brown, Miller, and Contrieve Wilson, police said in court records.

The three are accused of firing shots as the driver tried to drive away. Two people in the car were hit by the gunfire and later taken to area hospitals.

After the shooting, the car with the victims inside crashed into a nearby home.

Wilson and Brown have been convicted for their roles in the shooting.

