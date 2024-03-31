How third parties could influence the 2024 presidential race

DENVER (KDVR) — On this week’s “Colorado Point of View,” political analysts focus on Washington, where there’s a new effort to oust the U.S. House speaker.

The Democratic and Republican contributors also discuss how third parties could impact the 2024 presidential race and whether lawmakers are doing enough to curb Colorado’s affordable housing crisis.

Meanwhile, a state legislative committee heard a bill to ban the use of so-called “seclusion rooms” on schoolchildren. It’s a measure pushed after a whistleblower reported such rooms were used at a Denver public school.

Watch the full episode in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs weekends on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.