Third night of riots in France's New Caledonia

People wait in line to enter a general store that remained open in the Magenta neighborhood of Noumea amid protests related to a debate over a draft constitution to expand the electorate for upcoming elections in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia. More than 130 people were arrested in New Caledonia as violent protests rocked the French archipelago in the Pacific. Theo Rouby/AFP/dpa

The capital of the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia was rocked by riots for a third night in a row after France's National Assembly approved contentious voting reforms to the territory that angered independence supporters.

Four people, including a police officer, have died so far in the unrest, while hundreds of others were injured, according to reports.

Local media published photos and videos of looted and destroyed supermarkets and petrol stations.

In response to the violence in the archipelago in the South Pacific, Paris declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for an initial period of 12 days. Declaring a state of emergency makes it easier for authorities to impose curfews and ban demonstrations, among other actions.

The riots began on Monday as France debated a bill to give thousands of French citizens in the territory the right to vote in provincial polls. The National Assembly in Paris then adopted the reform.

New Caledonia's pro-independence movement fears that the change will result in a weakening of political influence among the Indigenous Kanak people.

The High Commission in New Caledonia said that around 5,000 rioters were involved in the unrest in the greater Nouméa area. Despite curfews, the situation was not yet under control.

For Paris, New Caledonia is important geopolitically, both militarily and because of its nickel deposits.

The territory, which is located some 1,200 kilometres east of Australia and has about 270,000 residents, has gained extensive autonomy through the Nouméa Agreement.

Residents voted to remain part of France in each of the three referendums on independence held in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The independence movement boycotted the last vote, saying it would not accept the result.