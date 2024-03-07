Third mini-roundabout on deck

Mar. 7—ASHLAND — Construction on the third of five mini-roundabouts in downtown Ashland is set to begin on Monday, March 11, according to the City of Ashland.

Winchester Avenue will be closed from the 13th Street intersection to the 15th Street roundabout for about two weeks — March 11-24 — during the construction of the 14th Street roundabout.

According to the city, signage will inform and direct drivers to alternate routes during this closure.

This addition is part of the $7.2 million Winchester Avenue Streetscape and Improvements Project — the city has $1.2 million in the project while the other $6 million is through grants from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.

Over the last month, contractors have made "significant progress on sidewalks, curbs and decorative brick paver installment," according to the city's press release on Thursday.

Reverse-angle parking spots are featured in portions along Winchester.

The city noted a few key highlights:

—Drivers will not have any access to 14th Street from Greenup or Winchester Avenues.

—The far right lane (southbound) of Winchester Avenue from 12th to 13th Streets (in front of Burger King/Starbucks) will be closed in order to prevent drivers from getting stuck while attempting to access the 1300 block of Winchester (which will be closed). Access to Burger King and Starbucks will still be available from Winchester Avenue.

—Drivers can still access the two city parking lots on 14th Street. Drivers will need to enter the lot adjacent to the Paramount from Carter Avenue. They can access the lot next to the Delta Hotel from 15th Street.

—The 15th Street roundabout will remain open, but entries on the west side will be closed.

"As always, we want to encourage people to continue supporting our businesses during this time, and we appreciate everyone's patience as we work toward making downtown Ashland a safer, more walkable environment," stated the release.

Follow the City of Ashland and Visit AKY Facebook pages for updates. Visit ashlandky.gov and visitaky.com/winchester for information.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com