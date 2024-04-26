Third man faces first-degree murder charge in February shooting near Lake Park Marina

LAKE PARK — A 21-year-old West Palm Beach man is the third person to face a first-degree murder charge in connection to a Feb. 1 fatal shooting outside a home in Lake Park.

Investigators took Kedon Davis, 21, into custody on Wednesday, April 24 on charges related to the shooting death of 23-year-old Lee Daniels. On April 4, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigator arrested both Quran Nixon-Wynds of Riviera Beach and Le'Darius Flowers of West Palm Beach, both also 21, in connection with the same case.

Investigators say all three men were involved in Daniels' death that afternoon on Bayberry Drive, just west of U.S. 1 near the Lake Park Marina. Crime scene investigators recovered 32 shell casings fired collectively from three 9 mm handguns, an arrest report said. There was no evidence to indicate that Daniels was armed, investigators said.

Fatal shooting followed one in West Palm in which friend of accused men died

Davis, Flowers and Nixon-Wynds were friends of a man who was shot and killed in West Palm Beach the day before in what police described as an ambush near Ninth Street and Division Avenue, according to a sheriff's office report. Police identified the victim of that homicide as Brandon Watson, 20.

The arrest reports for Davis, Flowers and Nixon-Wynds did not indicate whether investigators believe the attack on Daniels was in response to Watson's murder.

During a court hearing Thursday, April 25 at the Palm Beach County Jail, Davis was assigned an attorney from The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office.

The office later withdrew from the case, citing a conflict of interest as it is representing one of the co-defendants. An attorney appointed to represent Davis said he could not comment on the case.

PBSO: Wallet found in car, cellphone data link third man to homicide

According to a sheriff's report, Daniels sustained at least three gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he died. Witnesses told investigators two vehicles were seen fleeing the area of the shooting moments afterward.

Investigators used surveillance video footage and license-plate cameras to identify two vehicles and tracked them to Flowers' home. A wallet containing Davis' identification was found on the floor of the front passenger seat in one of the vehicles, according to a sheriff's arrest report.

Davis reportedly told investigators he knew Flowers but had not seen him for a long time. He said he did not know why his wallet was in the vehicle, the report said.

Davis later changed his story and told investigators Flowers had visited his home on Feb. 1, but denied that they went anywhere together. He said he went to another friend's home for about an hour that day, then returned to his home to get ready for a vigil for Watson.

Investigators said location data for a cellphone associated with Davis placed the device near the homicide scene minutes before Daniels was killed.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

