Third inmate escapes from same Kentucky facility in less than a month

Officials are searching for an inmate who escaped from a facility in Madison County, a site where two other inmates have escaped in less than a month.

The latest inmate to escape is 38-year-old Tyler Branstetter, of Glasgow, according to Kentucky State Police. Branstetter walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Branstetter was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark basketball shorts and white tennis shoes, KSP said. He is described as a white man with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 5-10 and weighing 165 pounds.

Branstetter also has several tattoos on his face, neck and arms, KSP said. He is known to frequent Barren, Hardin, Hart, Warren and surrounding counties.

Tyler Branstetter

Branstetter was serving a sentence for multiple drug-related charges, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence, according to his profile on the Kentucky Department of Corrections inmate lookup website. He began serving his sentence in 2012 and wasn’t expected to be released until at least 2046.

Anyone with information about Branstetter’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or KSP post 7 at 859-623-2404.

This is the third time an inmate has escaped from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in less than a month. Louis Jones, 38, walked away from the facility on April 14 and Cody Hatfield, 27, escaped on April 30.

No updates have been provided on Jones or Hatfield’s whereabouts.