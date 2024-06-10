As Third, Fourth streets prepare to convert to two-ways, city implements marketing plan

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Since 1957, traffic on Third and Fourth streets in downtown Lafayette has run one direction, dating back to when U.S. Highway 231 ran through the downtown area.

But after U.S. 231 was relocated, the need for those two streets to run one way went away, Carson said, leading to the discussion to reconfigure the busy streets back to two-way traffic.

"We have studies going back a couple of decades where it was recommended then, too, to reconfigure them back," Carson said. "But looking at the project now, the timing was good so we decided to move forward with it."

Throughout the summer, the city will work to convert Third and Fourth streets back into two-ways, accommodating northbound and southbound traffic once again.

Songs help pedestrians remember to look both ways

Given that most drivers on the road today won't recall the days when you looked both ways before crossing the two busy streets, Carson said the city has partnered with Indiana Design Consortium Marketing to help in spreading the word on the coming changes through signage and song.

During April's Lafayette Redevelopment Commission meeting, Stephanie Bossung, IDC Marketing vice president of account services, said the company had crafted a "two-way tunes" campaign that would be implemented over a six-month time frame to assist with the city's marketing and promotion of the safety surrounding the summer project. The project came at a total cost of $50,221, according to plans submitted to the redevelopment commission.

By taking popular songs and remixing them with a pointed message of looking both ways before crossing Third and Fourth streets, Bossung said the goal is to get people singing along in advance of the project to avoid potential accidents. Along with posting remixed song lyrics online, the jingles will also air on local radio. Bossung said the company would also create signage to be posted around the downtown area and inside local businesses.

Bossung told the redevelopment commission that the bulk of the campaign would run from mid-July through September to ensure Purdue University students would be notified of the messaging as well.

Road work will begin in July

Dennis said drivers likely will not see lane closures begin until mid-July, when the city will begin milling and repaving the two streets.

"This is something that's been contemplated over time through many community efforts, so we are excited to get it done," Carson said. "It will be good for local businesses and good for our downtown."

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal and Courier. She can be reached via email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: When will Lafayette convert Third, Fourth streets to two-ways?