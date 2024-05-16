Third day searching for missing Rocky Mountain National Park hiker comes up empty

Scores of search and rescue teams scoured the Longs Peak area of Rocky Mountain National Park for a third day Wednesday but still have not found a hiker missing since Sunday.

Lucas Macaj, 23, of Colorado Springs, was last heard from at approximately 1 p.m. May 12, when he texted a friend indicating that he was on the 14,259-foot summit of Longs Peak. Significant storms moved through high elevations in the park Sunday afternoon.

Here is what the search looked like Wednesday, according to the park

Team members reviewed aerial reconnaissance photos taken May 13, for any possible clues.

Ground teams skied into the Hunter’s Creek drainage to the base of Keplinger’s Coulier.

A dog team searched the Longs Peak Trail to Battle Mountain Junction.

A third team hiked to the park’s Chasm Shelter near Chasm Lake to glass the Loft and other areas between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker. They will overnight in the shelter then early Thursday will ski the Clark’s Arrow Route to the top of Keplinger’s Coulier.

Aircraft from the Colorado Army National Guard conducted additional aerial reconnaissance in Keplinger’s Coulier and the Loft as well as the Keyhole Route. Low clouds at roughly 12,700 feet hampered visibility.

This followed Tuesday's search effort, which was hampered by poor weather conditions.

How you can help with the search for Macaj

Macaj is likely wearing a dark colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki-colored boots and a black backpack. He may also be wearing a beanie and dark colored gloves. Macaj is described as 5-feet-9, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information they believe could help searchers — including those who believe they may have seen Macaj or were in the area of Longs Peak on Sunday — are asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line by calling 888-653-0009, by filling out an online form on the National Park Service's Investigative Services website or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov. People can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Still no clues finding missing Rocky Mountain National Park hiker