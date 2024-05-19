Third & Center gets donation from VFW Post 8850

May 19—Staff report

Third & Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to using arts to inspire community impact in the Ohio River Valley region, was "thrilled" by a "generous" donation from VFW Post 8850.

"We are extremely grateful for the support of the VFW," said Executive Director Amanda Cleary. "This donation will allow us to continue our mission of using the arts to make a positive impact in our community."

VFW Post 8850, led by Commander Louie Sheridan, takes pride in supporting local organizations through the funds raised from the VFW of Ohio Charities fund. "We want these organizations in the community to continue to do good work, and it's our honor to support them in their endeavors," Sheridan said.

Third & Center is known for beautifying community spaces in Ironton, such as the riverfront murals, and hosting community events like the upcoming Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, which takes place on June 8 at the Ironton Riverfront Park. The event features youth fishing instruction, kids art stations, live music, artisan vendors, food trucks and a community talent show. The organization also operates the Ironton Senior Center.

Third & Center will be in downtown Ironton on Sunday when children help repaint the crosswalks at the intersection of Center and Third Streets.

VFW Post 8850 supports other local organizations, including the Shane Jones Memorial Fund, Harvest For The Hungry food pantry, Ironton Alive, and the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Committee.

In addition to supporting local organizations, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8850 "holds a special place" in the community as a symbol of service, sacrifice, and camaraderie. The VFW represents the men and women who have bravely served the U.S. and continue to provide a sense of community and support to veterans and their families," Clearay said. Their dedication to giving back to the community through donations like the one to Third & Center reflects their commitment to making a positive impact both at home and abroad," she said. Third & Center is honored to receive support from such an honorable organization that embodies the values of service and loyalty that are so important to our community."

For more information on Third & Center, including upcoming events, visit their website at thirdandcenter.com.