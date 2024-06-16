Third Annual Joplin Juneteenth festivities begin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin came together today to kick off the weekend with its third annual Joplin Juneteenth celebration.

The holiday, which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

The event kicked off at 8:00 a.m. with a 5K Juneteenth Heritage Run at Hope Park.

Following the run was a celebration with ice cream, free food, face paint, a cartoonist, and Juneteenth T-shirts.

There was tie-dye, double dutch, and bouncy houses for the kids and a city scavenger hunt.

The Joplin Fire Department also came out to give kids free firefighter hats and a tour of the truck.

With live music from reggae and jazz bands, and guest speakers to talk about the history of Black Americans in Missouri.

East Town Dream District Executive Director, Melodee Colbert-Kean, says it’s not just a celebration of freedom but a reminder that June 19 or Juneteenth is a national holiday.

“This is about freedom for all of us because until all of us are always free, nobody’s free. And so we want people to know that this is a time of celebration, this is a time of happiness and this is a time of coming together, supporting your community and just having a good time,” said Melodee Colbert-Kean, East Town Dream District Executive Director.

The celebration isn’t over just yet. The second half will take place on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Soul Food Sunday.

It will have a raffle and a giveaway for a Father’s Day gift basket.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.