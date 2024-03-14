Third Albuquerque officer implicated in corruption probe resigns

Mar. 13—A third officer implicated in a DWI corruption probe has resigned from the Albuquerque Police Department.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Harvey Johnson Jr. submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

The announcement came almost two months after FBI agents searched the homes of three officers, including Johnson, the law offices of defense attorney Thomas Clear III and the home of Clear's paralegal, Ricardo "Rick" Mendez.

The search was done as federal authorities investigate corruption allegations dating back a decade and involving several current and former DWI officers and a local defense attorney.

Soon after the search, APD opened an internal probe into the allegations, placing Johnson and officers Honorio Alba Jr., Nelson Ortiz, Joshua Montaño and Lt. Justin Hunt on leave. Alba and Hunt have since resigned.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office also dismissed 195 cases — the majority of them DWIs — related to the implicated officers.

In February, APD also placed Internal Affairs Cmdr. Mark Landavazo on leave and temporarily reassigned an IA lieutenant as both are being investigated amid the ongoing internal probe.

So far, Landavazo is the highest-ranking APD employee to be tied to the corruption allegations and investigation.

Nobody has been charged in the investigation.