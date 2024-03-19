Thinking of seeing this year's total solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know

On April 8, all of the United States will experience a solar eclipse with a path of totality — the area where a totally eclipsed sun will be visible — stretching from Texas to Maine.

The path of totality, which is about 100 to 125 miles wide, will pass over a portion of southern Illinois, making areas along the path within driving distance for most Illinoisans.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming solar eclipse, including what your options are for optimal viewing in Illinois.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, completely covering the face of the sun and showing what is called the sun's corona. During a solar eclipse, the moon moves into the path of the sun, blocking it for a brief time and casting a shadow down on earth.

The April 8 eclipse will be the first major eclipse of the sun since 2017.

Where will it be most visible in the US?

The path of totality for the April 8 eclipse will stretch from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.

It will pass over 15 states — Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

When will it be most visible?

Totality in the U.S. will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m., lasting anywhere from nearly 4.5 minutes to just under 2 minutes in most areas along the path. The eclipse will reach Maine at 3:35 p.m.

What makes this eclipse so special?

Totality during the April 8 eclipse is expected to last twice as long as the eclipse in 2017 and the longest on land in more than a decade. The sun's corona is expected to be spectacularly bright, and two other planets, Venus and Jupiter, should be visible.

When can I see the eclipse in Illinois?

Visibility starts at 12:43 p.m., totality from 1:59 p.m. to 2:07 p.m., and partial eclipse ending at 3:22 p.m.

Do I need special glasses to see the eclipse?

Yes. The American Astronomical Society recommends you wear solar eclipse glasses at all times while viewing a solar eclipse to avoid eye damage. Eclipse glasses are being sold at stores and online retailers across the country.

How rare is a total solar eclipse?

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. won't occur again until August 2044.

Where will the path of totality pass in Illinois?

Much of Illinois' southern most tip will be in the path of totality, south of Effingham to Metropolis. The city of Carbondale is directly in the center of the path, making it an ideal viewing destination. Carbondale is a five and a half hour drive from Rockford, a four hour drive from Peoria and a three hour drive from Springfield.

Can I visit Carbondale to view the eclipse?

Yes. The city, along with Southern Illinois University, is partnering with NASA to the Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival on April 5 to 8. The main attraction will be a public viewing of the eclipse at Saluki Stadium, 1415 Arena Drive. Mat Kaplan, host and producer of Planetary Radio, will serve as host and guide. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Is there a cost to enter the stadium?

Yes. Stadium tickets are $25 each.

Are there other designated viewing spots on campus?

Classes are cancelled for April 8, and the entire campus is open for eclipse viewing. Amateur photographers and astronomers will be able to set up their equipment in the practice field just south of the stadium; and scientists and researchers will watch from a designated “dark site” observation spot near University Farms west of campus.

Where can I stay?

Lodging is still available, but space is filling up fast. Carbondale Tourism and Special Events Coordinator Dena Haun recommended checking with the Holiday Inn and Value Inn & Suites. Lodging is also available at Walker's Bluff Casino Resort as well as tent camping at the Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Eclipse 2024: Path of totality to pass over southern Illinois