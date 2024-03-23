Thinking about ditching your lawn? Here are some things to consider

Not too long ago, a lawn was a foregone conclusion. No one thought much about them beyond how to keep them looking beautiful and lush. They were a beloved element of most folks’ yards and quite often considered downright necessary. Today though, views on grass are shifting…

So, what are the benefits to having and maintaining a lawn? In addition to providing a place to recreate, lawns reduce noise pollution, create a cooling effect, prevent erosion, help to filter out water contaminants, encourage microbial activity, and reduce runoff. They are great for outdoor parties and dogs really seem to love them too, if all of that back-rolling is any indicator. Finally, green spaces have been shown to decrease anxiety, stress, depression and increase cognitive function and attention.

On the other side of the coin, many homeowners are now considering not just avoiding adding new lawns, but even removing their existing lawns. Reasons for this include a desire to reduce their water use, make their yards more sustainable in the face of climate change temperature increases, lighten their yard maintenance duties, cut down on pollutants generated by lawncare equipment, and explore other options that may have further benefits.

Lawns typically use 50% of the total water a household consumes in Colorado. It’s been calculated that the annual water use of a square foot of turf is 33 gallons. By reducing the amount of grass in the landscape or removing it altogether, the potential for water savings could be very persuasive for homeowners.

Removal can be achieved by solarizing, smothering, applying herbicides, or using a sod cutter. Solarizing is basically cooking the grass to death, usually under plastic, for an extended period of time.

Smothering is covering the turf thickly with a layer of something like cardboard, which will eventually break down, and then topping that with a very thick layer of mulch. The grass won’t receive the sunshine that it needs and will eventually die but you’ll need to monitor this and keep the covering in place.

Herbicides can be used but always according to directions, being sure to remove all flowers in the lawn prior to use to avoid poisoning pollinators.

Finally, sod cutters are the quickest option and can usually be rented. Don’t forget though, that if you go this route, you’ll need to decide what you’re going to do with all of the heavy rolls of sod and soil that you’ve removed.

So, if grass is disappearing from the landscape, what’s going to take its place? Because this trend is fairly new, there’s definitely been some growing pains. Homeowners that are excited to throw off the duties of lawncare rip out their grass but don’t immediately replace it with anything, either from indecision about what to use, or they get busy and don’t make the time. What results is a patch of dry, disturbed soil, perfect for weed germination, runoff and dust production, and an eyesore for all to see. Even worse, if there are nearby trees, they have suddenly been stripped of an important layer of soil and fertilization, the cooling effect of the grass, and oftentimes, the irrigation schedule that they’ve based their growth and size upon.

It’s imperative that if you’re thinking about lawn removal/replacement to take your trees into consideration. Even if they look fine for the first one to two seasons after you’ve changed the irrigation and environment, drought stress is there, deteriorating their health and resilience behind the scenes. Because trees store nutrients, the stress is masked at first, depending upon their reserves. However, during this time their extended root systems are dying off, their growth is slowing, and they are becoming increasingly susceptible to insects and disease.

A possible option to avoid the death of your landscape trees in this situation would be to create a thickly mulched bed (4-6” deep), at least the size of their canopy, preferably larger if the tree is still young, and maintain the same amount of irrigation the tree had been getting. This last part can be hard, especially if you’re installing drip irrigation for perennials and removing your overhead sprinklers. You may need to hand water your tree on a set schedule or consider smaller spray-type sprinklers to provide enough water.

When you were watering your turf, your tree’s roots were likely taking 50% of that water. Roots often reach out 2-4 times the diameter of the crown of the tree, far more than most people think, and the majority are located in the top 6-24 inches of soil.

If you decide to remove your lawn, the best replacement options are waterwise perennials and mulch. Rock mulch can often create a heat sink, but wood chip mulch can feed your soil, reduce evaporation, and protect the new plants you’ve installed. Drip irrigation is ideal for these types of beds and, after the first couple of years when the plants’ root systems are getting established, can be reduced to low water usage. Truly xeric plants hate overwatering so monitor this and irrigate according to need and not to schedule.

I also want to mention artificial turf here. There are many reasons I do not recommend artificial turf, too many to list here, but I will give you one piece of information that sums up many of my concerns: A study conducted by Yale University in 2015 found there are 96 chemicals released by artificial turf, with 20% of them probable carcinogens.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of lawns or ready to kiss your grass goodbye, there’s always benefits and downsides to consider and I wish you the best of luck.

Amanda Weidner

Amanda Weidner is the horticulture specialist at the Pueblo County CSU-Extension Office. She can be reached at 719-583-6581 and weidnera@pueblocounty.us.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Thinking about ditching your lawn?