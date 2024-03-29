Thinking of buying a home soon? Read this first. Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Happy post-Opening Day Friday, Cincinnati.

I’m Enquirer business reporter Randy Tucker. As someone who’s been covering the housing market for the past several years, I was surprised by the latest monthly data showing more homes for sale and inventory levels creeping up.

I thought buyers might finally catch a break in a market that has been dominated by home sellers setting asking prices as high as possible or just sitting on the 3-4% mortgage rates they locked down before the pandemic, refusing to list their homes. But the growing supply of homes for sale only tells part of the story as the busy spring-and-summer buying season heats up.

More homes are for sale in Cincinnati. So why aren't prices falling?

Increased inventory hasn’t been enough to satisfy the ravenous demand for housing in the local market. Home prices continue to climb at a blistering pace, indicating buyers are still dealing with red-hot competition and bidding wars for the most desirable properties.

That house you may be eyeballing is likely to already have a mound of offers. So it's imperative to act fast even if buying conditions aren't as optimal as they may be later in the season, local Realtors tell me.

Click or tap here to learn more.

What else you need to know Friday, March 29

🌤 Weather: High of 69. Pleasant with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

🕶 Eclipse glasses: Do they expire? Ohio doctors offer solar eclipse safety tips.

🐟 Last chance! Map shows fish fries open on Good Friday.

🎤 On sale this week: The hottest Cincinnati concert tickets.

🗳 Vote: Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot, March 25.

Before you go: Egg-cellent weekend events

Our roundup of the top 10 things to do Easter weekend in Cincinnati features egg hunts for the family, a record fair in Northside and ... eight other things.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nick Martini (23) rounds third base on his second home run of the game in the third inning of the MLB National League Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

• Reds Opening Day victory not the way they planned it

An order of Garlic Noodles from Nice Nice Noodles at The Gatherall food hall in Norwood, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

• 8 things you need to try at Cincinnati's hottest new food destination

• Top 10 things to do Easter weekend in Cincinnati

Cities across Ohio and the nation will be holding their yearly Suhoor festivals, partnering with vendors and restaurants during the eating hours afforded during Ramadan.

• Suhoor festivals a special Ramadan celebration for American Muslims

Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey after landing at Clark Regional Airport on Thursday, March 28, 2024

• Cincinnati native Pat Kelsey introduced in Louisville as Cardinals' new men's basketball coach

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Thinking of buying a home soon? Read this first | Daily Briefing