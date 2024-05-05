‘I think it’s great’: Newark’s first weekend of new teen curfew

NEWARK, NJ (PIX 11) — Newark city officials are taking a step to curb youth-related violence in the city with a curfew that goes into effect this weekend banning children under 18 from being outside overnight.

“One thing we can all agree on is that a child at 12 and 13-years-olds should not be out at two O’clock in the morning unaccompanied by an adult, parent, or structured environment that which is what we are finding in the city of Newark,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Right now, the curfew is only in effect on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Starting on June 21st, the Summer Safety Initiative will extend to all seven days of the week. Some residents say this could be the first step towards reducing violence in the city.

“I think it’s great ‘cause they need that ‘cause it’s a lot of killing, shooting, and robbing, stealing cars,” Newark resident Yolanda Rasberry said. “All that’s going on and that should help some of the crime that’s going on here in Newark, New Jersey.”

According to Mayor Baraka, the city’s curfew has been in place for decades but hasn’t been enforced. The ordinance allows Newark Police to ask for a minor’s name, age, address, and parental contact if they are spotted outside after the curfew. Police will then take them home or to a re-engagement center if they aren’t able to get in contact with a parent or guardian.

Sixteen-year-old Gustavo Cardoso is one of the many teens who will be impacted by the curfew. While he understands the need to ensure youth safety, he feels this could infringe on his basic freedoms.

“Let’s say I have a birthday party to go, can I even go because the police going to be over there saying that I got to go home,” Cardoso said.

Minors can’t go more than 100 yards from their homes while the curfew is in effect unless they are with an adult. Some exceptions will be for extracurricular school activities, jobs, and other social events.

Families will get a follow-up phone call or home visit from outreach workers within two days after the initial contact with the child to see if any additional city resources need to be provided to that family.

