'I think he already killed him': 911 call in shooting of Surprise baby details mother's terror

An emergency call and body camera footage from the Surprise Police Department revealed the violent rescue of a 6-month-old boy on May 17, 2024, after his father took the baby's mother hostage and killed her dog before engaging in a standoff with police.

"My baby daddy broke in last night; he shot and killed my dog. I just ran outside to get help," the victim said in a 911 call she made after escaping from the hands of 51-year-old Todd Christopher Marchetti.

In the newly released call, the mother of the baby is heard saying she just escaped her home near 168th Avenue and Jenan Drive, and that Marchetti broke in through a window the night before, bearing multiple firearms and knives. The woman said Marchetti killed her dog and threatened to kill her next.

"I convinced him to let me go outside," the woman said, with hyperventilating sounds heard between words as the 911 operator asks how many other people were inside the home. "It's just my baby, and I think he already killed him," she said.

Body camera footage shows Surprise police placing the woman behind the safety of officers as they set up a perimeter outside the home, assault rifles and riot shields drawn.

"He's 6 months old; he's in the bouncer," the mother can be heard trying to help police.

Dozens of gunshots reportedly fired by Marchetti can be heard coming from inside the home as more officers and a K-9 unit take position.

Police can be heard coordinating when to enter the home as gunshots frequently erupt from inside, often in rapid succession.

"When are we going to move on this? We need to move up," the K-9 officer says shortly before a fleet of police position at the front door where the suspect was reportedly shooting at earlier.

After breaking through the front door, police sweep the house and find the baby in a back room. An officer quickly picks up the child, dressed in a blood-soaked onesie, and rushes the baby to an officer waiting outside.

Officers are heard securing a gun, but Marchetti is not seen or heard.

Sgt. Rick Hernandez said that an hourslong standoff occurred between police negotiators and the suspect before a fire started and consumed the home.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, but police said Marchetti died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The house was owned by the parents of the victim.

Sgt. Hernandez said the baby, who sustained injuries to the lower extremities and was in and out of intensive care, was now recovering with family. The Republic was initially unable to reach the victim's family for comment.

The incident remained under investigation and would be reviewed by Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 911 call in shooting of Arizona baby details mother's terror