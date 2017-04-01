Things we wish our pets could say

Pets are magical, whimsical mysteries that come into our lives to make us less miserable. Without pets, we'd just live with humans and honestly, who really wants to do that?

If you're like us, whenever you look at your cat or dog (or ferret, if that's your thing) and stare into those big eyes, you can't help but wonder what they're thinking. You feel like there are thoughts and words behind the facade, but alas, animals can't talk and we're left wondering what they would say if they could say anything.

Communicating with and understanding your pets is frustrating and we just wish it were easier. If they could talk, here's what we'd want them to say.

"Hi."

We greet our pets every time we catch a view of them, so they should greet us back.

"I love you."

Obviously, this would make our hearts melt. Pet owners could hear this over and over again and never get tired of it. We usually question if our pets really like us. This way, we'll always know.

"I don't feel well."

Nothing is more heartbreaking than knowing something is wrong with your pet, but not knowing exactly what it is. They are your fur babies, so knowing how they're feeling will would be super helpful and would put our minds at ease.

"Don't touch me."

Apparently, a pet showing you their belly isn't always an invitation to touch it, but we do it anyway. Maybe they're just stretching. Maybe they're just mean. It might not be something we want to hear, but something we need to hear.

