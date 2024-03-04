Things That The US Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries

TechCrunch

The NFT space may be down substantially from all-time highs, but brands and loyalty programs looking to reach fans in new ways can still find value, said Steve Kaczynski, co-author of the book “The Everything Token” and community lead for Starbucks Odyssey. “I think this year we’re going to see a lot of community-based brand building,” he shared on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast. Starbucks launched Starbucks Odyssey in 2022 as its initial foray into the web3 world.