Things to do: This museum in Collier County Dives into the History of the Everglades

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News is spotlighting the Collier County museums as part of our ongoing coverage of Things to Do. Collier has five historical and environmental museums. According to the museums page on the Collier County website, their mission is "to enrich Collier residents and visitors on the area's culture and history."

In this installment of the museum series, we are taking a closer look at the Museum of the Everglades and what you should know.

1. What can you expect to see at the Museum of the Everglades?

According to the museum website, the museum walks visitors through 2,000 years of the human history in the Everglades. The historic building was originally used as a commercial laundry in 1927. It has since been restored to its 1920s appearance and serves to teach visitors about history of the settlers and development of Collier County.

The museum is located 35 miles east of downtown Naples and 100 miles west of Miami and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

2. What is the history behind Everglades City?

Before the construction of Tamiami Trail (now known as US Highway 41) in 1923, Everglades City was exclusively accessible by boat. This area served as a headquarters for county founder, Barron Gift Collier's, Tamiami Trail project.

Everglades City was SWFL's first County seat, meaning it was the hub for the region's local government.

The Museum of the Everglades.

3. How much does it cost to enter the museum?

Entry is free.

4. What are the museum's hours?

All Collier County museums are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

5. What is the museum's address?

The museum is located at 105 Broadway Ave W, Everglades City

6. How can I get more information?

Phone: (239) 252-5026

Website: Home Page (colliermuseums.com)

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: What is the Museum of the Everglades?