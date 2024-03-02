Things to know before voting in the Texas House District 77 Dem primary on Super Tuesday

One El Paso candidate — barring a need for a runoff election — is only days away from being elevated to a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

The District 77 race for the Texas House sees three well-known El Paso politicos and one political newcomer facing off to fill the shoes of longtime, beloved state Rep. Lina Ortega, who announced she would not seek reelection to the post last year.

Ortega has not endorsed any of the four candidates in the race, though she does have a preference now that the campaigns are playing out. She is troubled that two of the candidates have received pro-charter PAC support.

Rep. Lina Ortega speaks at UTEP’s groundbreaking ceremony of the Texas Western Hall on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The new $100m learning complex will replace the old Liberal Arts building.

In a forum hosted by the El Paso Chamber Feb. 15, all four voiced opposition to school vouchers, as well as support for raising teacher pay and expanding pre-kindergarten education; all have vowed to keep pushing for a law school in El Paso, a key priority for their predecessor and the rest of El Paso's House delegation; all have, essentially, signed onto status quo Democratic policies.

The winner will undoubtedly face an uphill battle in the Republican-dominated Texas House, where progressive proposals often go to die, and will likely find more success in local-centric policies aimed directly at El Paso.

The four are vying for a two-year House term. Legislators are paid $7,200 annually to craft and pass legislation and approve a multi-billion-dollar state budget in Austin.

Here are a few things to know about the Texas House District 77 race ahead of the Super Tuesday primary on March 5.

Name's the game in District 77 race

The District 77 contest has fielded a well-known slate of candidates for the Super Tuesday primary: businessman and political newcomer Homer Reza, former state Rep. Norma Chavez, former El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez and former El Paso city Rep. Alexsandra Annello.

Homer Reza speaks during a forum for candidates in the Texas House District 77 race on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The event was hosted by the El Paso Chamber and Raise Your Hand Texas, an Austin-based education advocacy group.

While Reza, a longtime employee with IBM now running his own insurance agency, doesn't have the political bona fides of his opponents, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

In Chavez, by contrast, voters are faced with a former state representative with a record built over her previous seven terms in the Legislature. From a lawsuit against U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar alleging election rigging in 2018 congressional race and a lavish graduation party funded by lobbyists in 2009 to calling a political rival a lesbian in 2010 and being fined for campaign finance reporting violations in 2011, Chavez has manufactured her own controversy.

Former state Rep. Norma Chavez, one of four candidates for the Texas House District 77 seat, speaks at the Eastside Democrats Endorsement Forum at the Firefighters Hall in East El Paso on Feb. 6, 2024.

Still, "seniority matters in this race," as she has said time and time again, and Chavez stands to return to the Texas House as an eight-term veteran. Chavez has the support of the Eastside Democrats and their cohort of big-name political players.

Perez, who did not return his El Paso Times candidate questionnaire, likewise represents a familiar name in El Paso politics. But, like Chavez, that comes with its own burden — during his time on the El Paso County Commissioners Court, Perez voted to raise his own salary at least three years in a row.

Former County Commissioner Vince Perez holds a press conference announcing his bid to replace outgoing state Rep. Lina Ortega on Sept. 21, 2023, at Tom Lea Park in El Paso.

And, also like Chavez, Perez's District 77 run is his attempt at a political comeback after being defeated in a 2020 runoff by current Precinct 3 County Commissioner Iliana Holguin. If elected, Perez would be serving alongside his ex-wife, Claudia Ordaz, who represents District 79 in the Texas House of Representatives.

While Annello hasn't garnered the backing of Democratic Party elites in El Paso, she has the support of at least one prominent El Paso progressive: El Paso County Commissioner David Stout has been out knocking on doors rallying support for the former city representative.

Alexsandra Annello candidate for Texas House District 77.

During her time on the City Council, Annello led the charge on a number of progressive city policies, including directing the El Paso Police Department to deprioritize investigations into drag shows, gender-affirming care for trans youth and abortion.

Her decision last year to resign from the City Council to pursue the District 77 seat led to a special election and subsequent runoff that cost the city around half a million dollars.

Ortega 'disappointed' in Perez, Chavez

While all of the candidates have played lip service to the importance of public schools, some have walked the walk more than others, Ortega intimated in an email.

“I was waiting to see how the campaigns would play out," Ortega said. "I've been disappointed to see that a pro-charter (school) PAC has basically endorsed Vince Perez and Norma Chavez and have skewed facts against Alexsandra Annello."

Rep. Lina Ortega speaks at the 88th Legislative Session Wrap-Up hosted by the El Paso Chamber on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the El Paso Community Foundation Room in Downtown El Paso.

"Based on direct mailers and keeping up with their policies and issues," she added, "my positions are more in line with Alexsandra Annello."

Ortega pointed to Annello's progressive record on the City Council as evidence that her brand of politics falls more in line with Ortega's compared to the competition.

"I very much favor increased funding for our public schools," she said. "I am against private school vouchers, when our public schools are severely under funded by the state. Economic prosperity in our community is vital and our public schools are one of the largest employers in the city."

"I support rights of women to obtain necessary medical care and strongly support reproductive rights.”

Primary winner may not be decided on Super Tuesday

While the Super Tuesday contest is an opportunity to topple the opposition and advance to the General Election in November, the candidates in the District 77 race may face another hurdle: a possible runoff.

To claim victory Tuesday night, one of the candidates in the race must receive more than 50% of the vote. But with four candidates in the race, many with deep Democratic Party connections and a record of political service, it's possible that no one walks away with the needed votes.

More: Early voting underway for Super Tuesday primaries in Texas: El Paso voters hit polls

If that happens, the two top vote-getters will advance to a runoff election to be held six weeks after the Super Tuesday election.

The winner of that contest will effectively be the new District 77 representative, as the race has no opposition from Republicans in the Nov. 5 General Election.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Who will replace state Rep. Lina Ortega in El Paso's state delegation?