Things to know on Santuario de Chimayó pilgrimage

Mar. 27—A beloved New Mexico tradition — the Good Friday pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó — draws thousands to the area during Holy Week. Here are some things to know before setting off on the walk:

Santa Fe County's suggested route to the Santuario from Santa Fe — available at tinyurl.com/4rpdnbk5 — takes pilgrims on a path marked for pedestrians up U.S. 84/285, across N.M. 503 and along County Road 98.

* Follow signs from Santa Fe County and state Department of Transportation for pedestrian routes.

* Plan for a long trek — walking to Chimayó from Santa Fe could take about nine hours or more at a pace of 3 mph.

* Dress in layers that you can add or remove as the temperature rises during the day and drops in the evening.

* Wear bright reflective clothing (from the front and back) if you're walking at night (public safety officials recommend making as much of the journey as possible while the sun is out).

* Walk in groups of two or more.

* Coordinate pick-ups and drop-offs — including contingency plans — with friends or family ahead of time, and be prepared for slow-moving traffic and poor cellphone signals throughout the valley.

* A special Blue Bus line, Santuario Express Route 151, will run from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday, with free service from Española to Pojoaque (Cities of Gold stop) to Chimayó.

* Drivers should look out for pedestrians throughout the area and prepare for heavy traffic, reduced speed limits and potential lane closures, including on U.S. 84/285, N.M. 503 and the High Road to Taos.

* Extra law enforcement patrols will be looking for speeding, aggressive driving and impaired drivers.

* Medics and public safety officials will be stationed throughout the county-designated route, as well as water and bathroom facilities.

Emergency help will be available:

* La Arboleda Senior Center (Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office) — 694 N.M. 76, Chimayó, 87522

* Chimayó Fire Station (Santa Fe County Emergency Management) — 226 Juan Medina Road, Chimayó, 87522

* Pojoaque Fire Station (Santa Fe County Joint Information Center) — Station 50, 17919 U.S. 84/285, Santa Fe, 87506

What to bring:

* Wearable safety lights or glow sticks.

* Water and snacks.

* Flashlight.

* Sunscreen.

* Comfortable shoes.