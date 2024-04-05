'Things are going to try to clear out': Eclipse-day forecast is looking bright for Monday

Monday's total solar eclipse forecast is looking a little brighter.

There's now only a slight chance of cloud cover for most Ohioans that day, Raelene Campbell, a meteorologist in the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service, said Friday morning.

"We do have still some kind of high clouds in the forecast, but they do try to diminish throughout the day," Campbell said. "When we get those high clouds, they do tend to be thinner."

Ohio skies will begin to darken around 2 p.m. Monday. Totality will hit western Ohio about 3:10 p.m. and head northeast, reaching Cleveland by 3:15 p.m. Totality will last nearly 4 minutes.

What will the weather be in Ohio for Monday's eclipse?

Scattered snow showers Friday morning concerned some eclipse hopefuls, but that should be be long gone by Monday afternoon.

"By tonight, the bulk of any precipitation should be done," Campbell said. "You're just looking at mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, with highs in the mid 40s."

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the 50s.

"There’s a slight chance of rain overnight on Sunday night," Campbell said. "But then on Monday it will be even warmer."

Monday's high is forecast in the upper 60s.

The annular eclipse in October of 2023 was covered by clouds for most of Ohio.

'Things are going to try to clear out'

Eclipse day should be mostly sunny with a slight breeze.

There could be a few lingering rain showers Monday morning, but they aren't expected to be widespread or lengthy.

"The biggest question is going to be how fast those clouds can diminish," Campbell said. "It’s trending where things are going to try to clear out versus just being complete overcast at this point."

