Things could get really 'egg-citing' for Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow in coming days

Jackie and Shadow switch egg-warming shifts on Feb. 2, 2024. The pair were caring for three eggs.

The beloved bald eagle couple you can’t take your eyes off of are still preparing for the arrival of their young.

Jackie and Shadow have spent the last month tending to the clutch, watching over them in shifts, keeping them snug and warm and tidying up the nest just like any expecting parents would.

It won’t be long before the clutch is expected to hatch, with Friends of Big Bear Valley predicting that the chicks could be scurrying around the nest by March, USA TODAY previously reported.

Things are still “getting eggciting” though “no pip has been confirmed yet,” Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam wrote on Facebook early Friday morning.

Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley told USA TODAY that the group began “pip watch” on Thursday, which marks the 35th day the first egg was laid.

Here’s what we know, including when the clutch could hatch.

How soon can we expect Jackie and Shadow chicks?

Devoted fans may be able to catch a glimpse of at least one newborn chick by early next week, Steers said.

Eagle chicks are generally born about 35 days after they are laid, and based on the timing - Jackie laid her first egg on Jan. 25; the other two followed on Jan. 28 and 31 - observers think they could start hatching by Sunday or Monday.

“It’s kind of up to the chick itself, a little, to decide when its ready,” Steers said, adding that the incubation period as well as other environmental factors that could impact how quickly the chicks develop, Steers said.

What’s the latest Jackie and Shadow update?

Not much has changed from week to week, with the devoted pair alternating tasks and egg watch daily.

Over 670,000 people are excitedly awaiting the arrival of the three chicks, who have brought “so much joy” to the surrounding community and the world at large.

What makes the development much more exciting is that these eggs are the couple’s first since two eggs failed to hatch last year.

The couple has brought 14 eggs into the world, including the newest ones, since they first mated six years ago. Of those, only two ultimately survived.

Jackie and Shadow spent the past week dealing with rainy weather, redecorating the nursery with branches and twigs, chattering with one another and incubating the young.

The young family is doing quite well for themselves, Steers says, both Shadow and Jackie are healthy, keeping track of one another, eating well and flying in when the other is needed.

“Even though she [Jackie] sat through getting covered in snow several times in the last snowstorm, she just gets up and shakes it off. And she’s fine,” Steers says.

They are also very dedicated to these eggs in a way never previously seen, never leaving the eggs for more than a few seconds.

“This time, they are very attentive,” Steers said.

