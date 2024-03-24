Things to do: This Collier County Museum teaches visitors about the pioneers of SWFL

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News is spotlighting the Collier County museums as part of our ongoing coverage of Things to Do. Collier has five historical and environmental museums. According to the museums page on the Collier County website, their mission is "to enrich Collier residents and visitors on the area's culture and history."

In this installment of the museum series, we are taking a closer look at the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch and what you should know.

1. What can you expect to see at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch?

According to their website, the museum sits on 13 acres of land, originally home to cattleman Robert Roberts. Visitors are able to experience the working life of Southwest Florida's pioneers and their livelihood on the homestead and citrus grove in the early 1900s.

On the land are 15 preserved buildings from the early 1900s. Exhibits and programs are set up to teach visitors about hunters, trappers, cowmen, missionaries and Indian traders since 1872 when the first settlers arrived there.

The museum hosts the annual Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree every March.

2. How much does it cost to enter the museum?

Entry is free.

3. What are the museum’s hours?

All Collier County museums are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

4. What is the museum’s address?

The museum is located at 1215 Roberts Avenue West, Immokalee

5. How can I get more information?

Phone: 239-252-2611

Website: Home Page (colliermuseums.com)

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: What can you see at the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch?