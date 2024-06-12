Thigpen leads Senate Democratic primary against well-known contenders in early voting

South Carolina state Rep. Ivory Thigpen holds a slight lead over two well-known contenders in the District 22 state Senate Democratic primary in early vote totals.

Democratic voters went to the polls Tuesday to choose one of three candidates looking to replace state Sen. Mia McLeod, who did not seek reelection, in District 22. Of the three contenders, including Thigpen, first elected in 2016 to the House; Richland School District Two board member Monica Elkins; and Richland County Council member Overture Walker.

As of 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Thigpen was leading the race by just over 2% with 42.67% of votes, with 57% of precincts reporting. Walker had received 40.44% of the vote and Elkins had received 16.89%.

If none of the candidates gains more than 50% of the vote, the top two contenders will be in a runoff on June 25.

The winning candidate will face off with Workers Party candidate Gary Votour in November during the general election. Republican Lee Blatt withdrew from the race.

Whoever wins in November will receive a four-year term in the state Senate, which pays $10,400 a year plus a $1,000 a month district stipend.

Senate District 22 is in northeast Richland County.

Monica Elkins

A former teacher and elementary school principal, Elkins is well-known figure among the public education community in Richland County. Following her time as a school administrator, she was elected to the Richland Two school board in 2012.

Although well-regarded, Elkins was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after shoving McLeod’s sister after a school board meeting in 2019. She underwent a diversion program for first-time offenders rather than face a trial.

Since that time, Elkins told The State that she “will not entertain any discussion or distractions” that don’t align with “what God has in store for my future,” but is focused on becoming the next female senator from District 22.

Monica Elkins

Ivory Thigpen

A chiropractor and pastor of Rehoboth Baptist Church, Thigpen was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2016, serving District 79. He currently serves on the House Judiciary and Rules committees, and is chairman for the Legislative Black Caucus.

Thigpen told the State that before deciding to enter the Senate race, he spoke with McLeod and Elkins, separately, for hours.

“We need someone who will be bold in making courageous decisions, who will talk about common sense legislation, who will provide leadership not simply through the words they say, but the actions that they take,” Thigpen said.

Ivory Thigpen

Overture Walker

Walker, a small business owner and former municipal judge, was elected to the Richland County Council in 2020. While on the council, he served as chair for two years.

Walker was the Democratic nominee for County Council against Forward Party candidate Jim Andreen in November. But if he wins the senate primary, Walker has vowed to immediately withdraw as the Democratic County Council nominee “to allow ample time for the voters to choose my successor.”

Overture Walker