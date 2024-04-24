Thieves are targeting unsuspecting shoppers. Norwell police offer tips for the public

NORWELL – Thieves are targeting unattended purses left in shopping carts at stores around town, the police department said.

"Officers have responded to several reports of wallets being stolen from purses while shopping in stores," a post to the Norwell Police Department's Facebook page this week said. "The incidents have occurred at different locations in town and is not specific to one business."

Police said the victims have all left their purses unattended, and video surveillance shows the suspects appearing to shop while looking for a target. The wallet is then stolen out of the purse while leaving the purse itself in the shopping cart.

Norwell police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects they believe are responsible for several wallet thefts from purses in stores around town.

Norwell police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects they believe are responsible for several wallet thefts from purses in stores around town.

Norwell police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects they believe are responsible for several wallet thefts from purses in stores around town.

"In most of the thefts, the victim has not immediately realized their wallet has been stolen as the purse is still in the shopping cart," the post read. "This has allowed the suspects time to leave the store and charge items at different locations before the victim is even aware the wallet is missing."

Police said similar thefts are occurring around the state and added that they have reason to believe the suspects are not from the South Shore area.

Norwell police ask that anyone with information contact them.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Norwell police: Wallets stolen from purses of unsuspecting shoppers