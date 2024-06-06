Thieves steal tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Lakewood shop

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police are looking for the culprits who broke into a local barber and sneaker shop, stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

For owner Joey Romero at Crisp Barber Shop on 6th Avenue, taking care of the community means more than haircuts that give customers confidence.

“This is our fantasy factory where we could create a communal place,” Romero said. “We’re community guys. We take care of our community. That’s why we do it.”

About a year ago, Romero said, he opened up the other side of his shop to another community member with a dream of selling sneakers and unique apparel.

“Almost a year today, then we get broken into,” Romero said. “It’s a part that we always think about in business, you know, that this could happen. But do we really expect it to? Not really.”

At least $60K in goods estimated stolen

Pictures capture what Romero saw at his storefront after waking up to the news about a break-in between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

“They left a trail of merchandise out the door, front windows broken, police officers all around and it was heartbreaking, you know — that feeling in your gut,” Romero said, adding they lost an estimated $60,000 to $70,000 worth of merchandise.

“This is not money that we were gifted. This is money that we worked for over years to build a dream,” Romero said. “And it just is gone in an instant.”

This gut-wrenching feeling is unfortunately too familiar. Romero said their business was also broken into eight months ago. They have security cameras and tempered glass to deter thieves, but that did not stop them.

“What do we do? We can get the security systems and the cameras and the doors and the the bars on the window, but now we look like prisoners,” Romero said. “We’re trapping ourselves in the business that we’re trying to open up to the world. So I don’t know the answer. It doesn’t leave a lot of hope for us as small business owners. The only hope we have is that our community will support us and can continue to support us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

