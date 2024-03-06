Thieves steal catalytic converters from 5 vehicles in Hamburg's downtown area

Mar. 5—Hamburg police are investigating a series of brazen catalytic converter thefts within residential areas bordering the borough's central business district.

The thefts occurred within a four-block area between Feb. 28 and Saturday, police Chief Anthony Kuklinski said Tuesday.

The crimes are believed to have taken place between 1 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. and targeted vehicles made by Japanese automobile manufacturers, he said.

Kuklinski said the thieves were brazen in that the converters were cut from the exhaust systems with a battery-powered saw in front of the owners' homes. In the downtown area, that's about 10 feet from the porches.

"This violated the sanctity of these homes," Kuklinski said. "These individuals violated these people's space, which is fundamentally wrong."

Two of the thefts occurred in the first block of North Third Street, including one directly across the street from the police station. Another occurred in the 100 block of South Third Street, another in the 200 block of State Street and another in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

The makes of the vehicles are Nissan, Mitsubishi and Honda. With the exception of a work vehicle, all of them were passenger cars.

Catalytic converters are stolen because they contain high-value commercial metals, including platinum, palladium and beryllium, Kuklinski said.

Thieves who do the stealing often take them to a buyer in another area who in turn sells them.

Kuklinski said police are reviewing grainy footage from a doorbell camera, and comparing notes with investigators from other jurisdictions, including Ephrata Police Department in northern Lancaster County.

Ephrata police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car parked at the intersection of Main and Broad streets in Adamstown during the early morning hours Sunday.

Two thieves used a jack to lift the car and then cut off the catalytic converter in less than 3 minutes, they said.

Ephrata police, who cover Adamstown, obtained security camera footage of that theft. You can watch the video by visiting https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/ephratapd/10338/cases/adamstown-catalytic-converter-theft.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Hamburg police 610-562-7228. Tips can also be given via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913, or texting keyword "alert berks," to 847411.

Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.