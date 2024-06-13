Thieves steal $5k Gibson Les Paul in brazenly low-effort guitar heist

A music store in the Canadian city of Guelph is the latest victim of a brazenly low-effort guitar robbery.

According to reports by the Guelph Police Service, two men entered the store – whose name has not been disclosed – and noticed that staff members were busy dealing with other customers. Lo and behold, they picked up the guitar and walked out of the store with aplomb.

Given the price, it's safe to assume that the stolen guitar is one of the models from the Les Paul Supreme reissue range Gibson released late last year.

Valued at $5,200, the guitar in question features a AAA-figured maple top on a mahogany body, a mahogany neck, and an ebony fretboard with Super Split Block mother-of-pearl inlays. The police report describes it as having "a translucent ebony color."

The suspects were described as "white males with medium builds". One had graying hair and tattoos and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shoes. His associate had a goatee and was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shoes, a black-and-white Nike hat, and camo shorts. They're also thought to have left the crime scene in a dark gray Honda Civic.

While the name of the music store and the suspects were not disclosed, anyone with information is welcome to contact the Guelph Police Service.

Coincidentally, this guitar robbery took place just two months after a thief stole a $300 Epiphone from another Canadian music store, choosing it over a more expensive guitar that was sitting right next to it.